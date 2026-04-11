We will return missionary schools to their owners – Abiodun

L–R: The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo; Representative of the Pope, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and the Catholic Bishop of Ijebu-Ode, Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina, during the visit of the Papal Nuncio (Senior Vatican Diplomat) to the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration will return missionary schools in the state to their original owners as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships in the education sector.

The governor made this known on Friday while receiving the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Michael Francis Crotty, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, alongside the Catholic Bishop of Ijebu-Ode, Francis Obafemi Adesina, the Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta, Peter Odetoyinbo, and other church officials.

Abiodun acknowledged the longstanding contributions of religious bodies to the education and health sectors, stressing that government alone cannot drive development without the active involvement of private and faith-based institutions.

“We will return all missionary schools to their owners. It is not our policy to do it alone. We need to join hands with private individuals, and we encourage further partnership with the Church to expand development,” he said.

The governor described Ogun State as a hub of religious harmony and a growing destination for religious tourism, noting that faith-based organisations continue to play a vital role in sustaining peace and development.

He highlighted the impact of the Catholic Church, citing its global population of about 1.2 billion, with an estimated 34 million adherents in Nigeria and about 1.2 million in Ogun State, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

According to him, the peaceful coexistence among adherents of different religions in the state has significantly contributed to its socio-economic progress.

“The services rendered by religious bodies help in achieving peace in the state. Our people believe you more than politicians because they believe politicians make promises without fulfilling them. The role of faith-based organisations is duly appreciated,” Abiodun added.

While attributing the successes recorded by his administration to the support and prayers of the faithful, the governor congratulated the Papal Nuncio on his appointment, expressing confidence in his capacity to succeed.

“Do not doubt that you will do well in your chosen path, and this visit will benefit both the Church and the state,” he said.

Earlier, Michael Francis Crotty commended the governor for promoting religious harmony and providing a conducive environment for the Church’s activities in the state.

“Your provision of a stable and supportive political environment has significantly enhanced the mission of the Catholic Church in your state, and we are grateful for that,” he said.

He urged the state government to sustain collaboration with the Church, particularly in the health and education sectors, where both institutions share common goals.

Crotty also lauded the governor for initiating the process of returning schools to their original owners, expressing optimism that Catholic schools—especially those in the dioceses of Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta—would be among those returned.

“The Catholic Church is willing to collaborate with the state in strengthening human development, which is central to the mission and social teaching of the Church,” he added.

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