Tinubu commends Diri’s transformative vision as Bayelsa unveils landmark infrastructure

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, for his administration’s remarkable developmental strides, noting that the Assured Prosperity agenda remains firmly committed to delivering world-class infrastructure across the state.

Governor Diri, he observed, has prudently utilized available resources to positively impact the lives of the people, saying this is evident in the numerous landmark projects executed under his administration.

The President added that such initiatives would not only open up rural communities but also attract development and significantly boost the economic fortunes of the people.

Speaking during the commissioning of the dualised road 1 extension in the new Yenagoa city GRA—linking Onopa to the NLNG junction along airport (Amassoma) road, a stretch of approximately 2.5km, the governor emphasized the strategic importance of connectivity.

He described the Angiama Oporoma–Ukubie road as a vital corridor designed to connect communities, enhance mobility, and drive infrastructure led development.

The event also featured the commissioning of a 60-megawatt gas turbine project in Elebele, as well as the virtual inauguration of the Sagbama–Ekeremor road.

Stakeholders’ meeting was subsequently held at the chief DSP Alamieyeseigha banquet hall in Yenagoa.

Earlier, Governor Diri highlighted that his administration’s decisive policy interventions have paved the way for meaningful reforms across key sectors, particularly in power.

According to him, the construction of the 60-megawatt gas-fired turbines represents a significant step toward delivering reliable and independent energy for the state an achievement, noting it worth of thanksgiving and celebration.

“Equally significant, he noted, is the iconic 630-metre Angiama ,Oporoma Bridge a project conceived by the federal government over six decades ago but left unexecuted,he expressed delight that the Assured Prosperity administration has finally addressed this longstanding neglect, thereby correcting a historical injustice against one of Nigeria’s major oil producing regions.”

Governor Diri further outlined the far-reaching benefits of these initiatives. Over 60 communities and kingdoms across southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas will experience reduced travel times and lower transportation cost.

These projects, he said, will stimulate economic activities and strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the affected regions.”

The virtual commissioning of the Bayelsa West segment of the senatorial road network extending toward Ndoro marks the final phase of the inauguration series.

The corridor connects numerous communities along the Sagbama, Ekeremor, Agge axis, delivering lasting benefits through improved accessibility and integration.

Governor Diri also acknowledged the President’s role in inaugurating one of the dualised roads leading into the rapidly developing New Yenagoa City.

He noted that the infrastructure would enhance mobility, unlock economic opportunities, and support the vision of building a modern and thriving capital.

For a better society

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