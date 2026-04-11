Ohanaeze proscribes ‘Eze Ndigbo’ diaspora titles, to prescribe punishment after consultation

.Reiterates call for release of Nnamdi Kanu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has abolished the award of ‘Eze Ndigbo’ title anywhere in the world that is outside Igbo land.

Even though Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the past had placed an embargo on such titles outside Igbo land, the Igbo in diaspora have remained defiant, bringing about commotion and confrontation with their host communities in the world.

This is as the Igbo parent body described the imprisonment of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as tantamount to the jailing of the entire Igbo.

Pronouncing a declaration on the abolishment during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imeobi and General Assembly meeting in Enugu, on Thursday, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata declared as follows:

“The National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, after an extensive meeting with the Southeast council of traditional rulers, hereby adopts their position on the proscription of the award of the title of Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land.

“Anybody who is being awarded that type of title anywhere outside of Igbo land is on his own. It’s unknown to the Igbo people and we will call upon all state governors, we’ll correspond to all embassies in the world, informing them about the position of Ndigbo.

“The position of Eze Ndigbo anywhere outside Igbo land is hereby alienated and proscribed. That is the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

“We will determine in consultation with the kings of Igbo land what the punishment will be for anybody who goes against this position and that punishment will be implemented at your village level. Your hometown, your town union will be under injunction to implement that punishment but we are going to declare that punishment after due consultation.”

At the Imeobi meeting, Mbata called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, describing his continued incarceration as a burden borne by the entire Igbo nation.

He stressed that Kanu’s detention goes beyond an individual case, reflecting what he described as the collective emotional state of Ndigbo.

“I have told the government that Nnamdi Kanu is in jail; it is the entire Igboland that is there. There’s no Igbo man that is happy that Kanu is in incarceration. Let our people stop deceiving the Federal Government. We’re calling on the government to release Kanu. This is the minimal demand of Ndigbo,” Mbata said.

Beyond the issue of Kanu, the Ohanaeze leader urged unity among Igbo leaders and stakeholders, warning that internal divisions could slow down the region’s progress.

“As we convene today at this monumental Imeobi and General Assembly, it is with deep humility and great honour that I stand before you. This gathering is not just a meeting; it is a testament to our resilience, our unity, and our unwavering commitment to the advancement of Ndigbo and our beloved Alaigbo,” he said.

Reflecting on the region’s past, Mbata noted that challenges faced over the years should serve as lessons for building a stronger future.

“Today, we stand at a pivotal moment in our history—a moment that calls for introspection and action. The pains of the past are lessons learned, guiding us towards a more prosperous future,” he added.

He called on stakeholders to set aside political, economic and social differences in pursuit of a shared vision.

For a better society

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