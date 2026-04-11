NAPS calls for revocation of substandard polytechnic licences

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Southwest Zonal leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to immediately revoke the licences of substandard private polytechnics across in the country.

This is just as they raised concerns over the long-standing disparity between polytechnic and university education systems.

The call was made during a press conference addressed by the newly elected Southwest Coordinator, Ogunsola Adewale, who spoke on behalf of the association’s new executive members.

He stressed that some institutions currently classified as polytechnics lack the basic infrastructure and academic capacity required to deliver quality technical education.

He said, “We the NAPS Southwest Zonal is calling Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to look into the in irregularity and sub standard private Polytechnic and dis accredit some of them because some of this private Polytechnic are not up to be called Secondary schools.

“As a responsible and forward-looking student body, we remain committed to constructive dialogue and partnership. In this regard, we humbly advocate for: Continued government consideration of student-centered support Initiatives to ease the impact of economic challenges; Strengthening of campus and community security to ensure a safe learning environment; Enhancement of student welfare measures across polytechnic institutions; and Ongoing collaboration among all stakeholders to sustain accessible and quality education.”

He added that, “on academic equity, the disparity between polytechnic lecturers and their university counterparts is no longer acceptable. This imbalance has persisted for too long and continues to undermine the polytechnic system.

“We call on the Federal Government to urgently implement equitable welfare structures, recognition, and policy reforms for polytechnic lecturers.

“Anything short of this sends the wrong signal about the nation’s commitment to technical and vocational education.”

For a better society

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