Mutfwang’s aide denies presence of central IDP camps in Mangu

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s Chief of Staff, Builder Jerry Satmark has confirmed there is no central camp where all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu local government area of Plateau are gathered.

Satmark stated that most of the displaced persons are currently living with relatives and members of their communities.

“Despite past challenges, our people have shown resilience”, he said.

The Governor’s aide who doubled as the chairman Central Planning Committee (CPC), 2026 Puus Kaat annual cultural festival of the Mwaghavul Nation, made the revelation while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Jos the state capital.

He said the issue of IDPs is indeed a serious one. “However, it is important to note that there is no central camp where all displaced persons in Mangun are gathered. Most of them are currently living with relatives and members of their communities.

“You will recall that even after earlier disruptions, the festival was successfully held last year, with wide participation, including those affected.

“In recent times, we have not experienced attacks that would lead to renewed displacement. Therefore, we are optimistic that this year’s celebration will be even better than last year’s”, Satmark mentioned.

He further explained the theme:” Mwaghavul heritage, digital future: preserving culture through innovation for the year 2026 Puus Kaat celebration is carefully chosen as the event will be chair by the Nigeria president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, “We have curated an extensive and diverse programmes designed to engage the heart and the mind.

“These include: the marathon race, Miss culture pageant, symposium, traditional game of tubbwor as well as the free community medical outreach respectively.”

He also opined that the grand finale of cultural festival is set for Saturday 25th April, 2026, as formally approved by PIDAN, Ministries of local government and chieftaincy affairs and culture, tourism and hospitality.

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