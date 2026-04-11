April 11, 2026
Trending now

Tinubu commends Diri’s transformative vision as Bayelsa unveils landmark infrastructure

NBA warns lawyers, courts against interfering in party affairs ahead of 2027…

Anti-corruption war: Olukoyede urges media to uphold professionaism

Lagos outlaws manual processing of physical planning permit

We will return missionary schools to their owners – Abiodun

NAPS calls for revocation of substandard polytechnic licences

Mutfwang’s aide denies presence of central IDP camps in Mangu

FG steps up plan for $1trn Economy by 2030

Ohanaeze proscribes ‘Eze Ndigbo’ diaspora titles, to prescribe punishment after consultation

Eulogies, commendations as Ezinne Elizabeth Nwanyioma Madu was buried @ 101 years

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Mutfwang’s aide denies presence of central IDP camps in Mangu

by Peter Anayo090

 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s Chief of Staff, Builder Jerry Satmark has confirmed there is no central camp where all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu local government area of Plateau are gathered.

Satmark stated that most of the displaced persons are currently living with relatives and members of their communities.

“Despite past challenges, our people have shown resilience”, he said.

The Governor’s aide who doubled as the chairman Central Planning Committee (CPC), 2026 Puus Kaat annual cultural festival of the Mwaghavul Nation, made the revelation while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Jos the state capital.

He said the issue of IDPs is indeed a serious one. “However, it is important to note that there is no central camp where all displaced persons in Mangun are gathered. Most of them are currently living with relatives and members of their communities.

“You will recall that even after earlier disruptions, the festival was successfully held last year, with wide participation, including those affected.

“In recent times, we have not experienced attacks that would lead to renewed displacement. Therefore, we are optimistic that this year’s celebration will be even better than last year’s”, Satmark mentioned.

He further explained the theme:” Mwaghavul heritage, digital future: preserving culture through innovation for the year 2026 Puus Kaat celebration is carefully chosen as the event will be chair by the Nigeria president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, “We have curated an extensive and diverse programmes designed to engage the heart and the mind.

“These include: the marathon race, Miss culture pageant, symposium, traditional game of tubbwor as well as the free community medical outreach respectively.”

He also opined that the grand finale of cultural festival is set for Saturday 25th April, 2026, as formally approved by PIDAN, Ministries of local government and chieftaincy affairs and culture, tourism and hospitality.
.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Senate suspends consideration of Electoral Bill to make room for more consultations

Peter Anayo

Sunday Igboho set to return home after exile

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 16, 2025

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkvaycasinomarsbahiscasibomjojobet girişholiganbetcasibomJojobet Girişjojobet