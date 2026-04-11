Lagos outlaws manual processing of physical planning permit

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced full automation of its physical planning permit processing.

The government said that full automation would be achieved through its recently-launched Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Electronic Geographic Information Service (eGIS) and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, made the disclosure at a press conference at Alausa, Ikeja.

Babatunde said that manual processing of physical planning permit had been outlawed.

He said that the full automation marked a significant transition from legacy manual system to a transparent, efficient and scalable digital framework.

“We are gathered here today to officially announce that Lagos State has entered a new era in the processing of planning permissions, authorisations to commence construction works, and stage certifications, among other services.

“Under the vision of Mr Governor, we are actively transitioning from legacy manual systems toward a highly-efficient, transparent and scalable digital framework.

We are phasing out the old to make way for the new,” he said.

He said that the EPPPS was designed to modernise the operations of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to him, the state has achieved 100 per cent training and re-training of personnel, full deployment of computer systems and internet connectivity across all divisional offices of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

“The infrastructure is fully ready, tested and running; therefore, I am officially announcing that the full automation of our planning permit process commenced on April 1, 2026.

“Let me be clear: manual processing of physical planning permits has been completely discontinued and outlawed in Lagos State.

“Anyone processing planning permits manually from this date is engaging in an illegal activity. All applications must now go through the EPPPS platform exclusively,” he said.

Babatunde added that applicants could also process Authorisation to Commence Construction Works and stage certifications on the same platform after obtaining planning approvals.

“Once you receive your planning approvals via EPPPS, you can immediately apply for your Authorisation to Commence Construction Works and stage certifications through the platform.

“We will also be setting up a task force under my office to monitor compliance and ensure full adherence to the governor’s directive,” he said.

The special adviser highlighted additional reforms in urban development and land administration in the state, including the introduction of the Certified Accredited Programme (CAP).

He described CAP as a public/private partnership initiative that would enable accredited professionals to collaborate with LASBCA in monitoring building projects.

“This helps us ensure strict compliance with building codes, drastically reducing the risk of building collapse while accelerating project delivery.

“It is a win for safety, a win for the construction industry and a win for Lagosians,” he said.

Babatunde further announced the commencement of operations at the e-GIS Regional Office in Ikeja to decentralise land administration services.

“You will no longer need to travel to Alausa for every land-related inquiry. The Ikeja office is fully equipped to serve residents efficiently, and other divisional offices will commence operations soon,” he said.

On mortgage processing, Babatunde said: “Previously, the process was tedious and time-consuming. Today, we have streamlined it significantly through digital innovation.

“This marks a new era in service delivery for citizens, the government and financial institutions,” he said.

He emphasised that the reforms did not introduce new laws or additional charges.

“The statutory 2.5 per cent fee remains unchanged.

‘We are simply leveraging technology to eliminate delays and encourage property owners to maximise the value of their assets,” he said.

Babatunde said that the reforms were aimed at improving ease of doing business and eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“We are sending a strong message that Lagos State is open for business.

“We are unlocking efficiency, reducing risks and removing the bottlenecks that have historically frustrated developers and investors.

“With ease of doing business comes an expectation of total compliance. There will be no more shortcuts.

“Any attempt to revert to manual or backdoor processes is illegal, and the government will deal with such actions without hesitation,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents, developers and financial institutions to embrace the reforms.

“Let us work together to build a smarter, safer and more prosperous Lagos,” he said.

For a better society

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