Lagos introduces digital platform for building permits, outlaws manual process

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government has begun the digital processing and certification of building permits, eradicating the manual processes that had been in use for years.

According to the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Abiodun Olajide, at a briefing held on Friday, Lagosians can now process their building documents on the Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS) digital platform.

He said the state is transforming from a manual system towards an efficient digital framework.

“Lagos State has entered the dawn of a new era in digital processing of planning permissions, authorizations to commence construction works, stage certification, amongst other services. We are actively transitioning from legacy, manual systems toward a highly efficient, transparent, and scalable digital framework. We are phasing out the old to make way for the new.

The Special noted that the full automation of the planning permit process commenced on April 1st, 2026 while the manual processing has been completely discontinued and outlawed in the state. He warned that anyone processing planning permits manually from April 1 is engaging in ‘illegal activity,’ adding that all applications must now go through the EPPPS platform.

In order to ensure smooth operation of the digital platform, he said personnel have been trained on the use of the platform and computers have been deployed across all districts of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.

Olajide further said that, henceforth, every building certification must be renewed every five years according to the law of the state.

He added that to ensure Lagosians comply with the digital processing, there will be a taskforce that will go round the state to monitor and ensure full compliance.

He said the state has also introduced The Certified Accredited Programme, CAP, where accredited private professionals work alongside LASBCA in monitoring building projects to ensure strict compliance with the state’s building codes and drastically reduce the risk of building collapses.

“Everyone requiring government services must go through the approved platforms or channels to do so, no more shortcuts. Any attempt to revert to manual, backdoor processes is now strictly illegal, and the government will deal with this without hesitation. I urge all residents, developers, and financial institutions to fully embrace these digital platforms,” the Special Adviser said.

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