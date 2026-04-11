FG steps up plan for $1trn Economy by 2030

Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite in a group photograph with participants.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to the development of the Medium-Term National Development Plan, MTNDP 2026–2030 aimed at transforming Nigeria into an upper middle-income country by 2050.

The Minister made this known during her opening remarks at a three-day workshop on the finalisation of the MTNDP 2026–2030 for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), held in Keffi, Nasarawa State recently.

This was contained in the statement signed by the ministry (Info & PR), Julie Osagie -Jacobs.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite noted that the plan being developed by the Ministry as part of the implementation framework for Nigeria’s long-term development blueprint – the Nigeria Agenda 2050, includes direct involvement of MDAs to provide an opportunity to review sectoral contributions, update relevant data, and ensure alignment with national priorities.

According to her, the initiative is designed to reposition Nigeria from a low-income to an upper middle-income economy by the year 2050.

She urged participants to adopt a results-driven approach by setting realistic targets and developing policies, programmes, and projects that will facilitate the timely achievement of national goals. She further stressed the need to leverage Nigeria’s vast natural resources and evolving global geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics to boost domestic production, enhance consumption, and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

In her earlier remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Deborah Odoh, described the workshop as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance coordination among government agencies for effective national planning and economic development.

She recalled that the National Development Plan 2021–2025, which is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, provides a comprehensive framework for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dr. Odoh added that the workshop is specifically designed for Planning, Research and Statistics Departments of MDAs to finalise inputs into the MTNDP 2026–2030, ensuring coherence, accuracy, and alignment with national development objectives.

Also speaking, the Director of Plans and Projects Department, Dr. Onyemaechi Kwujeli, disclosed that the plan is in its final stage and incorporates key priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

He noted that the MTNDP 2026–2030 is the second in a series of six medium-term plans designed to implement the Nigeria Agenda 2050. The plan outlines strategies to achieve double-digit GDP growth and significantly expand the nation’s economic base.

The workshop also aims to guide MDAs in structuring sectoral chapters using up-to-date statistics, agreeing on policy initiatives, defining performance indicators, and consolidating inputs to ensure a comprehensive plan document.

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