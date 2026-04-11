Eulogies, commendations as Ezinne Elizabeth Nwanyioma Madu was buried @ 101 years

(Right – left) Engineer Victor Chibuzo Madu, his wife Mrs Jennifer .Madu and Mr Joesephat Madu at the church service.

It was a carnival of some sort when the high and the mighty in the society closed ranks with the Christian community and socio-cultural organizations to conduct the burial of late Ezinne Elizabeth Nwanyioma Madu, nee Iheonu who died at the age of 101 years.

Beautiful and stainless up to her old age, Mama Elizabeth as the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) used to call her lived a very impactful life in her Christian faith leading to her playing meaningful roles as women leader, motivator and councilor. In her old age she attracted great followership thus presenting her as a centrifugal force from where many drew strength and inspiration. Her burial ceremony came as a landmark event.

Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Ugiri Ike, Ikeduru of Owerri, Imo State Rev Father Collins Anukanti who presided over the church service had described Ezinne Elizabeth Nwanyioma Madu as a devoted Christian who adopted the teachings of Jesus Christ in her everyday life. Her aging processes he said never constituted a form of barrier or hindrances to her Christian activities. He called Mama a first class member of the parish’s CWO. It was no wonder that the church had in 2024 presented her with certificate of merit for her contributions to the development of the church in particular and Christian faith in general.

Born in 1924 to the family of Mr and Mrs Iheonu of Obohia Ahazu Mbaise of Imo State, she was married to the late Mr Hilary Uzogara Madu of Ndidinuba Nneise Uguri Ike, Ikeduru. She was survived by many children grandchildren and great-grandchildren among who are Mr Joesephat Chima Madu and Engineer Victor Chibuzo Madu of Merpa Communications Nigeria Limited.

In her funeral oration which was read by one of her grand children Mr Chibundu Vieira Madu, Ezinne Elizabeth was described as a warrior who successfully turned every trial to stepping stone thus choosing sacrifice over comfort.

“She was not just a mother. She was a warrior. When life struck her early with the painful assassination of her young promising, beloved husband, the world expected her to fall, the nights became longer, the burdens became heavier, the future became uncertain, but she did not collapse under its weight, she did not abandon hope. She did not abandon her children to fate. Instead, she gathered her broken heart in her hands, wiped her tears in the quiet of lonely nights, and rose every morning with one purpose — to live for her children. She made a promise in her heart that her children would not suffer defeat.

“Late Ezinne Elizabeth Nwanyioma Madu was a dedicated and practicing Catholic. She was so strong in Catholic faith and belonged to organisation and several pious societies in the church. She was so committed in walking and working for God without having a doubtful mind, hence she was conferred an Ezinne title in 2009 and equally received many awards of honour in the church for several occasions. She held God tightly and believed wholeheartedly that God is the husband of the widows and she raised her children in Godly ways; she taught them humility, patience, obedience, resilience and how to love. She held God and her children firmly through life’s storms. Mma carried burdens no one saw. She fought battles no one knew. She endured pains no one heard. But she never complained. Her greatest pride was not in wealth, not in comfort, but in seeing her children stand, grow and become something greater than the suffering she endured”

Engineer Victor Madu who is Mama’s last born described his late mother as his confidant and pillar of support in whom he, his wife Jennifer and children derived much fun associating with.

Guests were entertained by various cultural troops and life bands which included the choir of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mr Stanley Abbah and Mr. Victor Chideraa Agochukwu (ALHAJI) were in attendance as official delegates of the Christian Men Organization (CMO) from Lagos in honour of Victor Madu who is the immediate past chairman of the SS Joechim and Anne Catholic Church Ibeshe, Ikorodu lagos.

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