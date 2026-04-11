Anti-corruption war: Olukoyede urges media to uphold professionaism

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on media organisations in Nigeria to uphold the highest standards of editorial integrity and adopt more constructive reportage in support of the country’s anti-corruption drive.

Olukoyede made the appeal on Thursday during a goodwill message at the “VON Forum 2025,” themed “51 Years of Nigeria’s Role in Deepening Democratic Stability in ECOWAS,” organised by the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in Abuja.

He stressed that responsible journalism remains critical to sustaining public trust and advancing the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC boss expressed concern over what he described as misleading narratives in sections of the media, citing a recent case involving the arrest of a politically exposed person linked to the alleged disappearance of about $35 million earmarked for the establishment of a refinery.

According to him, rather than focusing on the substance of the allegations, some reports framed the development as politically motivated.

“The headline the next day was ‘EFCC witch-hunts opposition,’ without recourse to the facts that necessitated the arrest,” he said, lamenting what he viewed as a tendency to politicise anti-corruption actions.

Olukoyede maintained that the Commission’s operations are insulated from partisan interests and are producing measurable outcomes, urging journalists to prioritise accuracy and fairness in their coverage.

Highlighting tangible results of the anti-corruption campaign, Olukoyede pointed to the VON headquarters itself as an example of recovered assets put to public use.

He noted that the facility was acquired using proceeds of crime recovered from a former government official, describing it as evidence that the anti-corruption war is yielding dividends.

He further called on Nigerians across all sectors to support ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes, stressing that the media plays a pivotal role in shaping national discourse.

“When individuals from certain political divides are prosecuted, it generates public outcry, while similar actions involving others go unnoticed.

“This underscores the need for ethical standards that reinforce editorial integrity,” he added.

Beyond domestic anti-corruption efforts, Olukoyede also drew attention to emerging regional initiatives aimed at tackling illicit financial flows and terrorist financing.

He disclosed that he currently chairs the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), a platform established to coordinate anti-corruption agencies across the sub-region.

According to him, the initiative has received backing from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with a framework already adopted to facilitate cross-border collaboration.

Olukoyede said the network would soon commence operations, enabling seamless intelligence sharing and joint investigations among member states.

“There will be no barriers to carrying out investigations across West Africa. We will share intelligence and evidence to strengthen collective efforts to stabilise the region,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Director-General/CEO of VON, Jibrin Baba Ndace, commended Olukoyede for participating in the forum and reaffirmed Nigeria’s longstanding leadership role in West Africa.

Ndace noted that as a founding member of ECOWAS, Nigeria has consistently contributed to regional peace and democratic stability through peacekeeping missions and diplomatic interventions over the past five decades.

He cited Nigeria’s involvement in countries such as Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Liberia as evidence of its commitment to regional development and security.

According to him, these efforts underscore Nigeria’s position as a pillar of ECOWAS and highlight its enduring dedication to fostering peace, democracy, and stability across the sub-region.

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