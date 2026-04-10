Why democratic institutions should be strengthened in West Africa – Deputy Senate President

IGNATIUS OKOROCH, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has reiterated the need for the continual strengthening of democratic institutions in the West African sub-region to withstand emerging political and security challenges.

Serving as the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s forum of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday, he said that while significant progress has been made over the years, the democratic journey in the sub-region remains ongoing.

The 2026 VON Forum, themed “51 years of Nigeria’s role in deepening Democratic Stability in ECOWAS,” attracted key figures from the media industry, parliamentarians, diplomats, heads of agencies, serving and retired senior military officials, and traditional rulers, among others.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said while democratic institutions are essential, the ultimate test of democracy lies in its ability to improve the lives of citizens.

“While significant progress has been made over the years, we must also acknowledge that the democratic journey remains ongoing. Recent developments across parts of our region remind us that democratic institutions must continually be strengthened to withstand emerging political and security challenges.

“Let me reiterate that Parliamentary institutions play a critical role in sustaining democratic governance. As representatives of the people, legislatures serve as the guardians of accountability, transparency, and constitutional order,” he was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

He said the National Assembly will continue to play a vital role in strengthening democratic institutions, promoting legislative oversight, and advancing policies that support national development and regional cooperation.

“As Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, I know that the two legislatures to which I belong are committed to working on legislative initiatives that reinforce democratic governance, deepen regional collaboration, and strengthen Nigeria’s contributions to the collective progress of West Africa.

“Nigeria’s parliamentarians have consistently engaged with their counterparts across the region in fostering dialogue, cooperation, and legislative diplomacy in support of ECOWAS’ broader objectives. While democratic institutions are essential, the ultimate test of democracy lies in its ability to improve the lives of citizens,” Senator Barau added.

The Deputy President of the Senate while noting that Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS is both a privilege and a responsibility, said the country must continue to lead through example, partnership, and principled commitment to democratic values.

“By strengthening our institutions at home and supporting democratic stability across the region, Nigeria will continue to serve as a pillar of stability and a driving force for regional cooperation in West Africa,” he said.

He said the media has a strategic role to play in shaping the global narrative about Africa.

“In a time when misinformation can easily distort public discourse, credible media institutions remain indispensable to the preservation of democratic culture.

“As we reflect on 51 years of Nigeria’s contributions to ECOWAS, we must recognise that the work of strengthening democracy is a continuous responsibility. Our collective task is to ensure that democratic institutions remain strong, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of our people.

“Let this forum serve as a reminder that the future of West Africa depends on our shared commitment to peace, democratic governance, and regional solidarity,” he added.

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