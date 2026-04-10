We lost 2 officers, 2 soldiers, not 18 in Borno attack – Military

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Theater Command, Northeast Operation Hadin KAI (OPHK), of the Nigerian Army has debunked some media reports that over 17 soldiers were killed during an attack by Boko Haram in Borno on Thursday.

The OPHK in a statement issued on Friday by its Spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani, said “the Headquarters Operation HADIN Kai (OPHK) has noted with serious concern the circulation of false, misleading and highly exaggerated reports across some television stations and social media platforms following the recent foiled terrorist attack on troops’ location in Benisheikh.

“These narratives, often amplified with unrelated pictures and videos, are not only inaccurate but constitute a deliberate attempt to distort facts, undermine ongoing military operations and erode public confidence”, the statement said.

According to him, “OPHK categorically refutes the claim that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, lost their lives during the incident. The official and verified report, as earlier released through Defence Headquarters, clearly stated that 2 officers and 2 soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the engagement. Any contrary figure being circulated is entirely false, misleading, and devoid of credibility.

“The insinuation that the Brigade Commander’s vehicle was unserviceable is equally incorrect. The Commander was mounted on a high-grade Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, which was temporarily immobilised in the heat of combat while he was actively coordinating the counter-assault. “, the statement added.

He said: “This reflects the intensity of the engagement and the presence of leadership at the decisive point, not any equipment failure. Furthermore, the pictures and videos being circulated in connection with the incident are unrelated to the Benisheikh attack and are being deliberately misrepresented to reinforce false narratives”.

The Theatre Command, therefore, called on the public to disregard such content, which is clearly intended to misinform and create unnecessary panic.

The statement noted: “The Nigerian military strongly frowns at the distortion of operational facts and the use of such unfortunate incidents for personal/political gains or propaganda. Such actions not only mislead the public but also diminish the sacrifices, courage, and professionalism of officers and men who continue to risk their lives daily in the defence of the nation. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain professional and committed solely to their constitutional mandate.”

The Operation HADIN KAI reiterated that it’s troops successfully repelled the attack, maintained control of their location, and forced the terrorists into a disorganised retreat.

“The failed assault underscores the sustained pressure on terrorist elements and the growing combat effectiveness of troops across the Theatre. The military remains the only credible source of verified information on its operations and will continue to provide timely and accurate updates through official channels. Members of the public are therefore advised to rely on such sources and refrain from spreading unverified information,”, the statement added.

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