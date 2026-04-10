Police arrest drug suspect, seize 21 bags of Indian hemp in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on illicit drug trafficking, arresting a suspected drug dealer and intercepting 21 bags of suspected Indian hemp in separate operations across the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the operations were carried out as part of the command’s intelligence-led strategy under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi.

According to the statement, operatives of the Ugborikoko Division on 8 April at about noon intercepted a tricyclist, identified as Evans Emmanuel Akpowene, along Airport Road in Effurun during routine traffic duties.

The police said the suspect’s behaviour aroused suspicion, prompting a search of the tricycle after officers detected a strong odour coming from it. The search reportedly led to the recovery of a large quantity of substances suspected to be illicit drugs, including Indian hemp, Canada Loud, Colorado, and Monkey Tail.

Akpowene was arrested and taken into custody along with the seized substances and the tricycle bearing registration number EFR 173 VD, while investigations continue.

In a separate operation on 2 April, operatives of the Dragon Patrol Team intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna bus along the Ozoro/Kwale Road near Ebendo Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

Police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushland upon sighting officers on stop-and-search duty.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 21 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The recovered exhibits and vehicle have been taken into police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Commissioner of Police Yemi Oyeniyi commended the vigilance of the operatives and reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for drug-related crimes.

He also urged young people to stay away from illicit drug activities and called on residents to support the police with credible information to aid ongoing anti-crime operations.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2