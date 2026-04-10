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Obi raises alarm over US security advisory on Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0124

African Democratic Congress, ADC presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the recent decision by the United States to evacuate its embassy staff from Nigeria, describing the move as a troubling signal of worsening insecurity and declining global confidence in the country.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his social media platforms, Obi warned that the development should be treated as a national emergency, particularly at a time when Nigeria is striving to attract foreign investment. He noted that the country currently ranks fourth on the Global Terrorism Index, yet continues to experience escalating violence, loss of lives, and persistent threats to communities.

He criticized what he described as a failure of governance, arguing that political maneuvering has taken precedence over the safety and welfare of citizens. According to him, the U.S. directive reflects growing international concern about Nigeria’s fragile security architecture.

Obi also referenced reports of the killing of a senior military officer in Borno State, describing it as further evidence of the dangerous conditions facing both civilians and security personnel. He lamented that many Nigerians can no longer live, work, worship, or travel safely, warning that such an environment undermines national development and investor confidence.

Reiterating that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property, Obi acknowledged that leadership failures over the years have placed immense pressure on the nation’s armed forces, who continue to make significant sacrifices.

Drawing a historical parallel, he likened the current political class to Nero, accusing leaders of being distracted by politics while the country grapples with deepening insecurity. He cautioned that without safety and stability, there would be no nation left to govern or future to contest for political office.

 

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