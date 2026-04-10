Maranatha University warns new intakes: ‘No AI cheating, no chapel, no exam’

CHINYERE IKEANYI

LAGOS – Maranatha University, Lagos, on Wednesday, formally matriculated its fresh students with a stern warning against drug abuse, violence, examination malpractice, and the use of artificial intelligence to complete academic assignments.

At the 4th matriculation ceremony held at the university’s Okota campus, Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Akinyele declared that the Christian faith‑based institution has “zero tolerance” for misconduct, adding that any student who smuggles a mobile phone into an examination hall or relies on AI to cheat would “find themselves to blame.”

“Examination misconduct, in any form, is a negation of integrity and will not be condoned,” Akinyele said. He also announced that the 70 percent class attendance rule would be strictly enforced from the second semester, and that failure to attend chapel service would earn an immediate suspension.

In his address, the institution’s Chancellor, Rev. Emeka Ngubo, described the matriculating students as “God’s End‑time armies in training,” and called upon them to turn the world to God through godly character and integrity. “You have joined God’s End‑time armies to turn the world to God while learning in godliness and love,” he said.

Rev. Ngubo also disclosed that the university has secured full licence status from the Federal Government, and that all 27 degree programmes across six faculties are accredited by the National Universities Commission. He announced plans to introduce a Faculty of Education, part‑time degree programmes, and new courses in Music, Theatre Arts, and Guidance and Counselling from the 2026 academic session.

To boost entrepreneurship, every student will graduate with three certificates: a first degree, a diploma in an entrepreneurial programme, and a diploma in Theology. New hostels are being completed at both the Okota and Lekki campuses, while security has been “overhauled and tightened,” the Chancellor assured parents.

The university also unveiled four academic awards, including a N500,000 prize for the best graduating student.

For a better society

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