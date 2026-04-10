April 10, 2026
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Maranatha University ,4th Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

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Maranatha University ,4th Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0113

L-r …Registrar, Maranatha University, Mrs. Ngozi Onyeri; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; Chancellor, Rev Chukwuemeka Ngubo; Chairman, Governing Council, Pastor (Dr) Grace Ngubo; University Librarian, Mr. Joseph Osagie, during the 4th Matriculation ceremony of Maranatha University held at Okota Campus in Lagos, on 8/4/2026.

Cross Section of the Matriculation Students of Maranatha University. taking the Oath.

Cross Section of the Student during the 4th Matriculation ceremony of Maranatha University held at the Okota Campus in Lagos,  on 8/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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