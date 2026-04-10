Lagos PDP chairmen forum backs Turaki-led leadership

.Says it’s ready to resist APC’s plot for one party

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairmen Forum on Friday, has given assurance to resist any plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to make Nigeria a one-party state, saying all efforts will be geared to address it within the bounds of democratic engagement.

The chairman of the Lagos State PDP Chairmen Forum, Chief Wasiu Adeyemi, made the remark during a press conference on behalf of his colleagues at the Party Secretariat in Ikeja.

The forum affirmed its loyalty to the Barr. Dr. Amos Fawole led state exco in the State and Dr. Tanimu Turaki, SAN led the national leadership as the duly elected and legitimate authorities of the party.

Adeyemi explained that the ruling APC administration has lost direction in governance and Nigerians are yearning for a credible opposition to take over power.

Adeyemi said, “We, the Lagos State PDP Chairmen Forum, address you today with a deep sense of responsibility and concern regarding the worsening socio-economic conditions confronting our state and the nation at large.

“We unequivocally condemn the severe hardships currently being experienced by citizens under the APC-led administration. Across critical sectors, including economic stability, security, infrastructure, and public welfare, this government has consistently fallen short of its responsibilities to the people of Lagos State. It is disheartening that many residents now feel alienated in their own land, subjected to policies that appear disconnected from their daily realities and welfare.

“The worsening security situation further compounds the plight of our people. The recurring loss of young lives due to cult-related violence, kidnappings, and other criminal activities reflects a grave failure of governance and the fundamental duty to safeguard lives and property.

“It is evident that the APC administration has lost direction. However, Nigerians are increasingly politically conscious and understand the urgent need for unity among opposition parties to provide a credible alternative capable of delivering a safer, fairer, and more prosperous Lagos and Nigeria.

“At this critical juncture, we must sound a clear warning against the dangerous drift toward a one-party system in Nigeria. A one-party system is fundamentally incompatible with democratic ideals; it breeds authoritarianism, suppresses dissent, and ultimately paves the way for dictatorship. Nigeria’s democracy was built on the foundation of pluralism, healthy opposition, and the free contest of ideas.

“We recall vividly that when the APC was in opposition, the PDP, as the ruling party at the time, never gagged or suppressed opposition voices. Democracy was allowed to thrive. Notably, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself moved freely across political platforms from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC), to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually into the APC, without intimidation or suppression. That political freedom must not now be denied to others.

“We therefore firmly reject the APC’s emerging one-party logic. Nigeria does not belong to any single party, and it certainly is not an APC country. This nation belongs to all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation. Any attempt, subtle or overt, to impose political dominance or silence opposition voices is unacceptable and will be resisted within the bounds of democratic engagement.

“We also call on the judiciary to uphold its integrity by ensuring the expeditious hearing of the PDP legal matters currently before the Supreme Court.

“The Forum strongly affirms its undiluted loyalty to the Barr. Dr Amos Fawole led state exco and the Dr. Tanimu Turaki, SAN led the national leadership as the duly elected and legitimate authorities of our party. We also proudly recognize and align with our national leaders, His Excellency Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE, Executive Governor of Oyo State, the pride of the South, and Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, the Atona Odua of the Source, whose leadership continues to provide direction, stability, and inspiration for our great party.

“We therefore urge all Lagosians to remain steadfast and resilient in the face of these challenges, which have been exacerbated by policies that fail to prioritize the welfare of the people. Be assured that the opposition remains committed to providing purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance at both the state and national levels.”

For a better society

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