Gov Mbah felicitates ex-Gov Chime at 67, salutes his selfless service

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has congratulated former governor of the state, Chief Sullivan Chime (CON), on his 67th birthday, describing him as an epitome of selfless service.

Mbah conveyed this in his birthday message celebrating the former governor on Friday in Enugu.

He recalled Chime’s governance model, which he said had continued to make him relevant in the politics of Enugu State and endeared him to the people long after leaving office.

“Today, the Government and good people of Enugu State celebrate our former Governor and distinguished statesman, His Excellency, Barr. Iheanacho Chime, on his 67th birthday.

“As Governor, his politics was guided by the ennobling ideals of altruistic service, uncommon transformation, and an untiring willingness to put the state’s interest above every other interest.

“For this reason, he has remained such an endearing figure across political divides, even long after leaving office. He has continued to stand as a living proof that there’s indeed no legacy greater than selfless service.

“Therefore, on behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Enugu State, I offer our warmest felicitations to him on his special day,” he stated.

The governor wished him longer years ahead in good health as he continues to render service to Enugu State, our nation, and humanity.

For a better society

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