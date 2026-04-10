Gov Abdulrazaq mourns forest guards killed in Nuku bandits’ attack

▪︎Gov sets up retired Generals, top officers for State Security Strategy Committee

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, received with a heavy heart the death of five forest guards as they repelled a midnight attack on their position in Nuku community of Kaiama Local Government Area.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Bashir Adigun commended their bravery and patriotism, which saw the forest guards fiercely neutralising dozens of the terrorists during the unfortunate incident.

He said the incident again underscores the threats that the terrorists pose to the local communities and urged the military high command to upscale their strategies in the fight against the bad faith actors.

“I commend the efforts of the security agencies in this theatre and urges them to do more,” he noted.

“Nothing can truly compensate for the ultimate sacrifice that the fallen guards have made on our behalf. Our sincere condolences go to the families and communities of the forest guards. They will forever remain our heroes.

“We are, nevertheless, committed to supporting their families. I pray that Almighty God repose their beautiful souls and give us victory over these terrorists.”

The Governor has constituted the Kwara State Security Strategy Committee comprising Kwara-born retired military generals and top security officers.

The committee consists of retired Major General GA Wahab (chairman); Maj. Gen. Yemi Abidoye; Maj-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo; Rear Admiral Aliyu Lawal; Air Commodore ASA Buhari; AIG Aderemi Opadokun; and Lt. Col. WA Lawal.

Permanent Secretary (General Services) Shuaib Abdulganiyu (fcia) will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The Governor is scheduled to meet with the committee later on Friday April 10, for their inaugural meeting.

For a better society

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