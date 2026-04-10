Edo Assembly Speaker mourns Brig Gen Braimah

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku has mourned the death of Brigadier General O.O. Braimah.

In a message he personally signed, Agbebaku noted that Braimah’s death was a great loss to Owan land.

Agbebaku said, “The Rt. Hon. Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, on behalf of the entire Assembly and the good people of Owan Nation, mourns the painful loss of our gallant son, Brigadier General O.O. Braimah, who paid the ultimate price in service to our dear nation, Nigeria.

“His bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of our country will never be forgotten. He stood as a shield for the nation and a symbol of courage for generations to come.

“This tragic loss is not only a blow to the Nigerian Army but a deep wound to Owan land, Edo State, and the nation at large. We are proud of his service, even in grief.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and all who mourn this hero.

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and give us all the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“Rest on, Brave Son of Owan.Your sacrifice will forever speak.”

For a better society

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