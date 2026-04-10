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Anti-cybercrime operation: EFCC raids Abuja ‘yahoo academy,’ arrests 31

by Peter Anayo0126

 

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered and dismantled a suspected internet fraud training centre in the Federal Capital Territory, arresting 31 individuals in what was described as a major breakthrough against organised cybercrime.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, April 9, 2026, targeted a property in Becki Estate, Karu, a suburb of Abuja.

According to the commission, those arrested include two alleged masterminds and several young recruits who were undergoing training in internet fraud—commonly referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

Spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said operatives stormed the facility following credible intelligence that it was being used as a hub for grooming cybercriminals.

At the scene, officers recovered phones, 18 laptop computers, and other electronic devices believed to be tools of the illicit trade.

Investigations have revealed that the academy operated a deceptive recruitment scheme, targeting young Nigerians, particularly from Benue State, with promises of legitimate employment.

However, upon arrival, the recruits were allegedly initiated into cybercrime training, equipped with communication gadgets, computers, and specialised software.

The EFCC further disclosed that the operation went beyond fraud training, exposing elements of coercion and abuse.

Recruits were reportedly confined within the facility, with their movement strictly restricted and personal phones seized, effectively isolating them from the outside world.

In addition, investigators uncovered allegations of harsh disciplinary measures, including physical assault, used to enforce obedience and ensure participation in the illegal activities.

The anti-graft agency warned that such so-called “Yahoo academies” represent a dangerous evolution in cybercrime, where structured systems are used to recruit, indoctrinate, and deploy young people into fraudulent networks.

All 31 suspects remain in EFCC custody and are expected to face prosecution once investigations are concluded.

 

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