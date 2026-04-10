Accolades Pour In: Bishop Okwudili Eze , Pst Ifeoma Eze celebrate 20 years of unwavering love , commitment

Abuja, Nigeria – In a grand celebration of love, faith, and commitment, family, friends, and well-wishers gathered on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, to honor Bishop Okwudili Eze and Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, the visionary founders of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries International, as they marked their 20th Wedding Anniversary. This milestone occasion stands as a powerful testament to their enduring love, unwavering commitment, and dedicated service to God and humanity.

The celebration was a joyous and spirit-filled event, resonating with excitement, gratitude, and profound appreciation for the Ezes’ remarkable journey. Over the past two decades, their marriage has exemplified love, unity, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment, serving as an inspiration to countless homes and strengthening relationships across communities.

“Bishop Okwudili and Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze have built an extraordinary legacy of faith, excellence, and impactful ministry, touching countless lives through their unwavering service to God and humanity,” said a spokesperson for Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries International. “Their union is a beautiful testament to the power of God’s love and grace, and we celebrate their consistency, dedication, and the bountiful fruits of their labor.”

Throughout their journey, the Ezes have achieved significant milestones, spreading love, hope, and inspiration. Their commitment to God and each other remains unshakeable, and as they celebrate this remarkable achievement, they continue to uplift and inspire others, exemplifying the truth that with God, love and unity can conquer all.

Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries International extend heartfelt gratitude to all who joined in celebrating this momentous occasion, acknowledging the love, support, and prayers that have sustained the Ezes throughout their journey.

For a better society

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