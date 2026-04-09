Zulum rolls out 20 electric buses to cushion cost of transportation

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Bormo state has directed the immediate deployment of 20 luxury electric buses for public use as part of measures to cushion the impact of the recent petrol price hike on residents.

The buses, which were inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on 20th December, 2025, alongside 3,000 electric bicycles, 500 electric tricycles, and 100 electric vehicles aimed at improving transportation services across the state.

The buses, which commenced service on Friday, 3rd April, features a fleet of 17 buses with 49 seating capacity, two 37-seaters, and one 28-seater. They are currently being deployed across major routes within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs to ease the burden of rising transport costs on commuters.

The fully air-conditioned and energy-efficient vehicles can cover over 400 kilometres on a single charge. This initiative complements the existing fleet of buses and salon cars earlier procured by the Zulum administration to enhance urban mobility.

To ensure seamless operations, Governor Zulum also established the largest electric vehicle charging terminal in the country, with the capacity to charge up to 50 vehicles at a time.

To further protect residents from the ripple effects of the global energy crisis, Governor Zulum directed Borno Express Transport Service to maintain a subsidised fare of N50 per drop.

The intervention has already begun to yield positive results, with noticeable reductions in congestion and improved access to affordable transportation for students, civil servants, traders, and other residents.

Commuters have since commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

For a better society

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