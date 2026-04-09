Nigeria, Russia deepen alliance on tech, trade, scholarship

The Hon Minister of State Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite CFA with the Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation Mr Maxim Petrov, during a courtesy visit to the Minister today 9th- 04- 26.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite on Thursday received the Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation, Mr. Maxim Petrov, and his delegation on a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding technical partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities in education, trade, and investment.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to building a stronger and more mutually beneficial relationship with Russia, stressing the Ministry’s central role in driving cooperation agreements and facilitating technical partnerships that will shape future engagements between both countries.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Director ( Infor & PR ), Julie Osagie -Jacobs.

She noted that Nigeria remains open and ready to support innovative approaches that deepen collaboration, particularly Russia’s evolving strategy of engaging directly with regional governments to deliver development outcomes at the grassroots level.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite emphasized that while Nigeria values the progress made so far, there is significant room to expand cooperation into new and impactful areas.

The Minister acknowledged Russia’s advancement in technology and capacity development, highlighting the importance of leveraging existing agreements to scale up collaboration in key sectors, including education and human capital development.

“We are here to listen to your plans and ideas, and as a Ministry, we remain fully committed to supporting initiatives that will deepen cooperation between our two countries and strengthen our future partnerships,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Deborah Odoh, was represented at the meeting by the Director of International Cooperation, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, who welcomed the Commissioner and his delegation to the Ministry and described Nigeria’s relationship with Russia as productive and steadily evolving, expressing optimism for stronger collaboration in the years ahead.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Russia has been very fruitful, and we look forward to building even stronger cooperation and partnerships that will deliver tangible benefits for both nations,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation, Mr. Maxim Petrov, commended the Minister of State for her dedication and proactive leadership, noting Russia’s readiness to deepen engagement with Nigeria across multiple sectors.

He highlighted a new approach to educational exchange being driven by the Russian government, which now empowers Nigeria’s regional governments with direct access to fully funded scholarship opportunities tailored to their development needs.

According to him, the initiative provides free higher education opportunities in Russia, covering tuition and accommodation, while Nigerian counterparts are only required to handle travel and basic allowances.

He added that the programme currently accommodates about 200 Nigerian students, with plans to expand further across critical sectors such as industry, hospitality, and medical sciences.

Petrov emphasized that Russia’s engagement is guided by a genuine partnership philosophy, focused on aligning with Nigeria’s priorities and development agenda.

“We are not here to impose our interests but to understand Nigeria’s priorities and work together as true partners to support your development goals,” he said.

The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding economic cooperation, and fostering sustainable development through strategic partnerships in education, trade, and technology.

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