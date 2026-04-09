IOM begins capacity-building programme for key stakeholders in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has commenced a three-day capacity-building programme for strategic stakeholders in Delta State.

The training, which began on Wednesday at the Cluster B Training Hall, Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, Asaba, is designed to strengthen participants’ understanding of IOM’s integrated approach to reintegration.

The initiative aims to support returnees in achieving economic self-sufficiency, social stability within their communities, and psychosocial well-being, enabling them to better cope with the drivers of remigration. The programme is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Established in Nigeria in 2002, IOM provides comprehensive support to migrants, internally displaced persons, returnees, and host communities. Its interventions span humanitarian assistance, community-based initiatives, and other targeted programmes addressing migration challenges.

The organisation operates across four core areas of migration management: migration and development, facilitating migration, regulating migration, and forced migration. Its work prioritises the promotion of international migration law, protection of migrants’ rights, migration health, and the gender dimensions of migration.

The ongoing Reintegration Committee Training is led by Mr. Osasumwen Adun, Senior Project Assistant (MM/AVRR), alongside other facilitators from IOM. Key sessions will examine reintegration frameworks under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law 2024, strategies for building an effective referral system in Delta State, and service mapping across economic, social, psychosocial, and legal support systems, as well as community-based planning.

With 174 member states and a presence in over 100 countries, IOM remains committed to promoting humane and orderly migration. The organisation supports governments and migrants through policy guidance, operational assistance, and international cooperation, while also providing critical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, including refugees and internally displaced persons.

Participants at the training include the Director-General, Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, and a member of the State Task Force Against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe; the Delta State RC Coordinator and Secretary of the State Task Force Against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, Barr. (Mrs.) Ijeoma Nwanze, the State Director, National Orientation Agency, and Mrs. Tracy Ikolomi, among other stakeholders.

For a better society

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