Consolidated Hallmark Holdings commits ₦40m in education, unveils 13th annual essay competition

(L-R) Rukevwe Falana, Company Secretary and Group Head Legal & Compliance Services, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc; Tope Ilesanmi, MD/CEO, CHI Life Assurance Limited; Oladotun Adeogun, MD/CEO, Hallmark Health Services Limited; Eddie Efekoha, Group Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc; Mary Adeyanju, MD/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited; and Babatunde Daramola, Group Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc at the Pre-Award Conference for the 13th Annual Essay Competition which held in Lagos recently.

In line with its commitment to education, industry development and thought leadership, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc has announced the 13th edition of its Annual Essay Competition, an initiative that has grown into one of Nigeria’s respected academic platforms for advancing insurance education.

Since its launch in 2011, the financial services group has invested over ₦40 million in the educational sector through the competition, rewarding outstanding essays from tertiary institution students and staff members across the group. Beyond the cash prizes, the initiative has helped stimulate intellectual engagement, encourage critical thinking and deepen awareness of the role of insurance in economic development.

The 2026 edition introduces two categories designed to promote both internal reflection and broader industry dialogue.

The Internal Category, open to employees across the group, is themed “Re-enacting CHH Corporate Culture and Brand Identity: Why It Really Matters.” The topic encourages staff to reflect on the organisation’s culture and values, and how these translate into daily actions, professional conduct and customer experience.

The External Category, open to tertiary institutions offering insurance-related programmes across Nigeria, focuses on the topic “Economic Hardship: Effect on Disposable Income and Demand for Insurance.” Students are expected to examine how economic pressures influence household spending and insurance uptake, while proposing practical ideas that could strengthen financial protection for Nigerians.

Speaking at the pre-award press conference, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, Eddie Efekoha, said the competition is designed to inspire ideas that can shape the future of the insurance industry.

“Economic hardship is not merely a statistic; it is lived reality in homes across Nigeria. Yet within constraint lies creativity. We are challenging our brightest Insurance and Actuarial Science students to move beyond describing the problem and provide bold, evidence-based thinking that charts realistic pathways toward wider insurance adoption and stronger household security.”

Efekoha added that the competition goes beyond academic recognition, describing it as “seed capital for ideas” capable of influencing industry thinking and innovation.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, Mary Adeyanju, emphasised that the initiative reflects the group’s long-term strategy of nurturing talent and strengthening the intellectual foundation of the insurance sector.

“Sustainable growth in insurance requires ideas, research and professionals who understand the realities of our market. Through this competition, we are bridging the gap between the classroom and the industry while encouraging solutions that strengthen trust and accessibility in insurance.”

To reward excellence, the national winners will receive 1st Place ₦1,000,000, 1st runner-up ₦750,000, 2nd runner-up ₦500,000

The winners will be unveiled at an award ceremony scheduled for April 13, 2026, at Workforce Group from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event will bring together finalists, parents, academic representatives, industry leaders and the media.

In a special highlight, winners from the previous edition whose recognition was postponed, will also be honoured, making the 2026 event a double celebration of academic excellence.

The competition is open to 300 Level and HND1 students and above studying Insurance or Actuarial Science. Essays must be original, typed with double-line spacing and referenced using APA style.

Entries are to be submitted through the Heads of Department of Insurance, who will forward the top three essays from their institutions to the organisers. Applications close on April 11, 2026.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is a non-operating holding company focused on managing a portfolio of strategic investments across Nigeria’s financial services sector. Listed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group in November 2023, the Group provides insurance, life assurance, healthcare, and financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Finance Company Limited, and Hallmark Health Services Limited.