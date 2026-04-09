Actors guild applauds Glo’s enduring patronage, seeks deeper strategic alliance

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has warmly commended Globacom for its steadfast patronage of the nation’s creative industry, while signaling its desire for a more profound and structured partnership to further elevate the fortunes of Nollywood practitioners.

Established in 1998 as the professional custodian of Nigeria’s screen actors, the AGN has, over the decades, matured into a vital institutional spine—defending the dignity of the craft, advocating welfare, and shaping the ethical contours of a rapidly expanding industry. Nollywood itself, once a fledgling enterprise flickering on the margins of global cinema, has risen—through resilience and strategic alliances—into a luminous cultural force, its stories now echoing far beyond the nation’s shores.

At a recent courtesy visit to Globacom’s headquarters, the Guild’s National President, Mr Sanusi Abubakar Yakubu, reflected with measured gratitude on the telecom company’s early and visionary interventions.

“Globacom was among the first corporate institutions to repose confidence in our actors through brand endorsements at a time when such gestures were rare. That faith did more than reward talent—it recalibrated public perception, conferring on the profession a new gravitas and commercial dignity,” he observed.

Over the years, Globacom—widely acknowledged as Nigeria’s leading indigenous telecommunications company—has cultivated an enduring symbiosis with Nollywood. Through ambassadorial engagements, sponsorships, and media investments, it has not merely supported the industry but subtly burnished its sheen, enabling actors to traverse from artistic relevance into broader spheres of influence and economic empowerment.

Mr Yakubu further unveiled plans for an upcoming industry event and awards ceremony, conceived as both a celebration of excellence and a crucible for deeper collaboration. He expressed confidence that Globacom’s imprimatur would lend both prestige and substance to the initiative.

In a similar vein, Secretary of the AGN Board of Trustees, Mr Sunny Mcdon W, spoke of the latent possibilities within a renewed alliance. “What beckons is not merely partnership, but a coalescence of vision—one that nurtures our members while reinforcing Globacom’s enduring resonance within Nigeria’s cultural imagination,” he remarked.

Responding, Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to the creative economy, describing Nollywood as a vital artery within the nation’s cultural and commercial lifeblood. The company’s Director of Marketing Communications, Mr Balasubramanian Ramanathan, pointed to an evolving suite of digital platforms designed to expand actors’ reach, deepen audience engagement, and unlock new avenues of monetisation.

As Nollywood continues its ascent—like a narrative ever unfolding—the alliance between institutional guardianship and corporate foresight stands as a quiet yet potent reminder: that when art finds patronage, it does not merely survive; it flourishes, inscribing its legacy upon the conscience of time.