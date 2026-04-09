2027: Bode George raises alarm over alleged plot by APC, INEC to destroy Nigeria’s democracy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to destroy Nigeria’s democracy.

To the octogenarian politician, actions and utterances coming from APC and INEC in recent weeks show that they don’t want any other presidential candidate in 2027 aside President Bola Tinubu of APC “and they are ready to destroy all democratic fundamentals, tenets and ethos to have their way.”

George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, in a statement, likened what is going on to actions of the Biblical Abimelech in the book of Judges Chapter 9, a fellow who destroyed almost everybody and everything to become a king.

“But, in verse 23 of that chapter, God proved to Abimelech and the people of Shechem that there is nobody He created that He cannot handle.

“This is the time for all leaders and elders, irrespective of party affiliation, to rise and condemn what is going on. You don’t appease evil. You deal with evil,’ he declared.

George, former military governor of old Ondo State (1987 – 1990), said the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, was a pitiable sight when he appeared on a television programme to defend actions of the Electoral umpire in using technicalities to sack Excos of political parties.

“Enough is enough. nation must not sink. At 80 years, what am I looking for? I was in Form 4 in secondary school when the Western Region crisis started in 1962. I don’t think some of those causing crisis in the polity today were born then. Military or civilian, I have seen it all. We must not allow this country to go down.

“We are firing the warning shot now. Nigeria is too big to be manipulated by a greedy and selfish few.

“Look at insecurity. This country is gradually collapsing. I don’t want to hear anything like external factors or elements. Those killing and kidnapping Nigerians all over the place are in this country. Instead of the President, as the Commander-in-Chief to deal with these blood-thirsty maniacs, he is busy using INEC to destroy opposition parties. Nigerians will not allow this to happen. It is unfortunate that the electoral body has become an undertaker, mandated by the ruling party to destroy this democracy.

“Unfortunately, our judiciary is also drifting. I remember the glorious years of Justices Elias, Kayode Eso, Oputa, Belgore, Uwais, and others. Today, the rot in the judiciary is appalling.

“Any evil is a reflection of injustice. There is evil in the country today. Clearly, injustice can never overcome justice. When you deliver good judgements, justice is done. When you use technicalities to deliver wrong judgements, it is injustice.

“Stupid people believe they are always wise, but wise people listen to advice. The Almighty God has the final say on everything. Whatever you become today, it is nothing tomorrow. It is only the good legacy you leave behind that will last forever.

“Baba Awolowo died 39 years ago, but we are still celebrating him today. Can we do same for today’s leaders when they leave office?

“It is unfortunate that some judicial officials are conniving with desperate politicians to ruin this democracy. What they are doing is affecting the blindfolded Lady of Justice, the symbol of the judiciary. They have removed the sword and the scale.

“Nigerians are being killed everyday and nobody is claiming responsibility for what is going on. The Commander-in-Chief is just issuing statements after each killing. The energy they should have deployed to deal with these criminal elements is what they are using to decimate parties.

“You want to be the only presidential candidate in 2027, in a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like Nigeria in the 21st Century. How is that possible? We must encourage a multi-party democracy. That is the spinal cord of participatory democracy.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2