Women urged to upskill, develop themselves in energy sector

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) have urged women to upskill and develop themselves to remain competitive and relevant in the evolving energy sector.

The call was made during the Women Powering Women in Energy (WPWE) 1.0 Webinar organised by the Delta State Chapter of WEOG at the weekend.

In the webinar, stakeholders stressed the importance of technical competence and continuous learning for women seeking to grow in the industry.

Speakers noted that while opportunities are gradually opening up for women, there is still a strong need for deliberate preparation, capacity building and confidence to navigate the highly technical oil and gas environment.

They also highlighted the importance of creating platforms that amplify women’s voices and contributions in the sector.

The event further underscored the role of mentorship and knowledge-sharing, with participants encouraged to learn from experienced female leaders whose journeys and insights can help guide and empower the next generation of women in energy.

The National President of WEOG, Mrs. Tolu Longe, described the series as an opportunity to give back by sharing knowledge and experience with others.

“What this series is about, for me, is about giving back. When we as women have knowledge, information and have walked a journey, it’s important that we also share that for those coming behind us,” she said.

“We do this in other to do three major things which are closing the diversity gap in the industry, closing the energy poverty gap in the industry and helping nations to close the energy gap by tapping into the resources that they have,” she added.

In her welcome address earlier, the Delta State Chapter Director of WEOG, Dr. Sarah Nwinee, said the initiative reflects a commitment to building capacity and empowering women in the industry.

“This initiative reflects our strong commitment to building capacity and empowering women within the Energy, Oil and Gas industry.

“We recognize that while the industry continues to evolve, there’s a growing need to intentionally create platforms that amplifies the voices, experiences and contribution of women in the energy space in Nigeria,” she said.

She added, “I commend the women in energy in Nigeria and globally, the women are doing exceptionally well. The platforms are building and awareness are being created and the industry is consciously creating opportunities for women to thrive.”

In her presentation, the Acting Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager, Neconde Energy Limited, Engr. Chichi Emenike, urged women to prepare for opportunities by developing technical competence.

“It’s not easy for women working in the oil and gas industry and it’s not easy keeping our place and earning our place at the table. The energy, oil and gas environment is a technical environment where if you don’t know, you don’t know,” she said.

“As women, we need to air our voices, we need to speak up. If we don’t lend our voices, who do we hand the baton to?” she added, while encouraging women to take up technical roles, challenge gender bias and continuously upskill to excel in the industry.”

For a better society

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