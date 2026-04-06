Tragedy in Anambra as Anglican priest dies in auto crash

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Anglican priest said to be serving at a yet-to-be disclosed church in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state, died in an auto crash at Ugwu Nwasike Round-about, Ogidi, near Abatete.

The incident occurred at about 6am, while driving for an early morning prayer session on the fateful day.

According to an eyewitness, “A tipper laden with sand, instead of turning round the Round-about as designed by traffic law, drove against the traffic law by taking one-way to cut off the round-about without knowing that the priest was driving towards opposite direction.

“On seeing the tipper suddenly, the priest immediately diverted to the other side of the round-about to avoid head on collision with the tipper but unfortunately collided with an on coming 911 lorry laden with planks and the priest died on the spot.

“The priest was on an early morning prayer session within the vicinity and was driving to the mass service venue when the incident happened.

“We tried to pull out his dead body from his smashed car but it was not possible as the car was smashed beyond recognition.

“He is an Anglican priest serving in Abatete but for now we don’t know the church. You can see he is wearing his cassock,” he further explained.

As at the time of filing this report the corpse of the priest has been removed and deposited in a nearby morque while sympathizers were busy removing the planks from the road.

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