Traders, rights group, others pour encomium on newly-promoted Onitsha police Commander

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The sent forth party, organized in honour of the immediate past Onitsha Police Area Commander, Chidiebere Nzota, who was recently promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), was more of a gathering of who’s who in Onitsha and its environs

The Chairman of Onitsha Main market, Chijioke Okpalugo, state chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, (CLO), Vincent Ezekwueme, chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), zone 13 Police Command Ukpo, Vic Agubisi (a.k.a Action Chairman) among others paid glowing tribute to Nzota and prayed God to guide him in his new office.

They, however, lamented his exit adding that Nzota came to the rescue of residents of Onitsha when criminals took over the commercial nerve centre of the Southeast zone.

He said, “His promotion is well deserved, he merited it and it is suppose to be double promotion because this man, Nzota did wonders in Onitsha by sacking all manners of crime and criminality.

“Prior to his arrival, there was no night life, people were being killed on a daily basis. Some because of insecurity relocated to Asaba, Delta State capital. Fear of uncertainty gripped everybody, including most security operatives because they were also targets.

“On arrival, Nzota made consultations with stakeholders, held security meetings and personally moved into action. When there is a distress call Nzota will be first to be there and before you know it, he brought watertight security in Onitsha. The notorious Upper Iweka is now secured and night life has returned.

“We are happy that he is promoted but we are not happy that he is leaving Onitsha even if he assured us that his successor will emulate his footsteps. You can see the large number of people who have come to thank him for what he did in Onitsha,” he stated.

The state chairman of a right group, CLO, Ezekwueme, who came with his members, described Nzota as a crime burster adding that in the past two decades, he was the only Onitsha Police Area Commander who fought and suppressed criminals without losing one police man.

“He shed tears on our faces and God will continue to guide and protect him. We have no fear on his new work place because he is a workaholic police officer. He works like Governor Chukwuma Soludo who is interested in the good welfare for his people.

“Left for us he would have continued his good work in Onitsha but we are made to understand that by his new rank he is above Onitsha. We pray God to continue to direct him and for those in Onitsha and by extention, Awka, state capital, we are still save because Soludo has made security his priority,” he disclosed further.

The officers and men of the Onitsha police Command, took the centre stage of the event as they danced to and from the venue (Area Command premises), with Nzota leading the dance group as they praised him for his love to them.

Speaking on behalf of the officers and men of the command, CSP Chioma Ogbani, in charge of Administration, said that Nzota’s promotion is divine stating that they will not forget his fatherly role to them adding that he took them like his own children.

Presenting a giant deep freezer to Nzota, they said he left a big shoe for his successor and prayed God to also assist the successor to be able to fight crime to submission.

Expressing satisfaction with the send forth party, wife to the out going Area Commander , Lolo Osodieme Angela Chidi Nzota, traced the history of the husband’s love for others to when he was born adding that he is God-sent to better the welfare of the people.

“I am here today to witness the ceremony of my husband’s promotion having come all the way from Abuja as a civil servant with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

“I return all the glory to God because without Him it will not be possible. God has been merciful to him and that is his name, ‘Chidiebere’. My husband is leaving Onitsha on the day of Palm Sunday triumphantly like Christ entered Jerusalem on a palm Sunday.

“I thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Tunde Disu and his amiable wife, including the Police Service Commission for the promotion of my husband from ACP to DCP,” she maintained.

In his response, Nzota thanked all and sundry for finding him worthy to be so honoured and prayed God to replenish what they may have spent in the occasion.

He reminded them that his exit does not stop their relationship with him pointing out that it is just a national service that needs sacrifice and perseverence.

Highlight on the occasion included masquerade display, presentation of gifts by PCRC zone 13 police Command, Onitsha Main market that brought portrait, other items from friends and well wishers.

For a better society

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