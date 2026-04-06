Nwifuru supports FG’s health reforms, presents certificates to 13 NHF cohorts

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

In line with the Federal government health reforms, Ebonyi State alongside other states of the federation, has officially graduated 13 pioneer Cohort 1.0 of the National Health Fellows (NHF) programme and commenced the onboarding of the 13 National Health Fellows (NHF) Cohort 2.0

The initiative is aimed at improving healthcare delivery, especially in rural areas. The 12-month service involved monitoring primary healthcare centers and rewarding Fellows with certificates upon completion.

Speaking during the graduation and onboarding ceremony of Cohort 1.0 and Cohort 2.0 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu congratulated the graduands for a job well done and encouraged cohort 2.0 to do better than them so as to achieve better health outcomes.

Nwifuru eulogized President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate for their giant strides in the health sector and enjoined the mentors to continue to guide and help the Fellows to apply their skills in primary healthcare centers to ensure service delivery.

According to him, “for the cohort 1.0, I am particularly very impressed. You did very very well. I even understand that you won laurels and cohort 2.0, we expect you to do a lot better than they did.”

Governor Nwifuru expressed his preparedness to build a virile and people-oriented healthcare system and to create enabling environment for the initiative to thrive.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, commended cohort 1.0 for their contributions in primary healthcare and advised them to be good ambassadors of positive change.

He urged the incoming fellows to “remain committed, disciplined and passionate as they step into a platform of learning, service and Impact”.

Ekuma applauded the Ebonyi State Governor, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and his wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru for their huge investment in the health sector which he said has changed the health indices of the State.

In her remarks, the JHPIEGO Governance and Health System Strengthening Advisor and the immediate past SWAP Desk Officer, Dr. Mrs. Odi Ogonna Okoro who spoke on behalf of partners praised the graduating fellows for doing awesome community work and for making the State proud describing them as a national asset. She enjoined the incoming fellows to work hard in order to excel like their predecessors.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Lawrence Ezeogo and the Desk Officer, Sector Wide Approach (SWAp), Dr. Cynthia Nwuruku said that National Health Fellows was established in 2024 by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through SWAP to build a new generation of health leaders who can support policy implementation and drive reforms within Nigeria’s health sector. They disclosed that the outgoing Fellows were active in sending information to both State and Federal levels because they were being monitored and encouraged cohort 2.0 to step up their efforts to surpass their achievements.

The event featured video clips of what Cohort 1.0 did in the field as highlighted by Mr. Goodluck Nwovu from Abakaliki LGA and an award presented to him by the Permanent Secretary for his outstanding performance as well as special gift given to JHPIEGO representative and pioneer SWAp Desk Officer by the outgoing Fellows.

For a better society

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