IPOB laments incessant Northern killings, says it is plot to islamize Nigeria

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As the killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists continues, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday lamented the incessant killings and disclosed that it is a plot to islamise Nigeria.

To buttress its claim IPOB recalled that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu prophesied the islamization but was never taken serious rather Nigerians saw it in a different perspective.

Making this disclosure through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said, “Today the prophecy has been fulfilled. What the missionary Alex Babir has now exposed to the world, coordinated Islamic jihadist attacks, villages overrun in unison, security forces standing idle or complicit, thousands slaughtered in the name of territorial conquest — is exactly what kanu prophesied and warned about for over a decade before his abduction in June 2021.

“For more than ten years, from Radio Biafra broadcasts to public statements across the globe, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stood alone and thundered the truth: This is not “farmer-herder clashes.” This is not “banditry.” This is not “resource conflict.” This is a deliberate, ruthless, ideologically driven Islamic expansionist jihad , a full-scale war of conquest to Islamise Nigeria, eliminate indigenous populations, and impose caliphate dominance from Sokoto to the South.

“He named it, he dated it, he mapped it, he called out the Fulani Janjaweed militias as the vanguard of this jihad, the same forces now confirmed by independent eyewitnesses like Alex Babir attacking in coordinated waves across Kwara, Ogun, Plateau, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Niger, and beyond.

“The Sadducees and Pharisees of Nigerian politics and judiciary , the hypocrites in Abuja and their enablers , refused to listen. Instead, they hatched a conspiracy in the corridors of power in London, United Kingdom, to silence him permanently.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu survived four documented state-sponsored assassination attempts before they finally succeeded in abducting him in Kenya on 19 June 2021. With the active backing and complicity of the British government , a British passport holder rendered like a common criminal, they kidnapped him, tortured him, and extraordinary-renditioned him back to Nigeria. The sole purpose? To stop the truth he was broadcasting from reaching the world.

“Those behind this Islamic takeover knew one undeniable fact: A free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would make their mission impossible. His voice was the greatest threat to their grand caliphate project. That is why, even after the Court of Appeal in October 2022 discharged and acquitted him, declaring his abduction unlawful and stripping the Nigerian courts of jurisdiction, the Nigerian government refused to release him.

“They defied their own judiciary. They kept him caged in DSS dungeon and now sentenced to Sokoto prison to serve a sham life sentence, the very heart of Islamic Janjaweedism, because a free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would expose and dismantle the broader Janjaweed expansionist agenda that is now unfolding in real time.

“Had Mazi Nnamdi Kanu not been illegally kidnapped, renditioned, and railroaded into life imprisonment by Justice Omotosho, the thousands of innocent souls slaughtered since June 2021 would still be alive today. The blood of every victim in the Middle Belt, the North, and now creeping into the South, is on the hands of those politicians, judicial establishment and neo-colonial British elements, who chose silence and conspiracy over truth.

The British Government knows this. The BBC knows this. Every serious intelligence agency on earth ,with their satellite imagery, funding trails, and intercepts, knows this. They have watched it happen. They have the evidence Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was providing in real time up to the moment they snatched him from Kenya.

“Let the record stand today as a thunderclap across the globe: There has never been any “farmer-herder clash” in Nigeria. What the world is witnessing is pure, unadulterated Islamic jihadist expansionism, a calculated campaign of death and land-grabbing disguised as ethnic tension. The innocent populations being wiped out are not collateral damage; they are the targets of conquest.

“The sooner the world wakes up to this reality, the better for the survival of humanity in Nigeria. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released immediately and unconditionally. His prophecies have been vindicated in blood. The cage in Sokoto cannot contain the truth forever. Biafra is awake. The caliphate project stands exposed.

“History will not be kind to those who watched this genocide unfold and chose complicity. The blood of the slain cries out from the ground. We demand justice. We demand his freedom. We demand the world stop pretending this is anything other than what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it was, a religious war of total domination.

“The earth is shaking. The truth is out. There is no hiding place left for the butchers or their enablers,” IPOB insisted.

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