IGP orders officers in viral stop-and-search video to report to Police HQ

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu, has directed officers captured in a viral stop-and-search video in Lagos to report to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary proceedings.

The Force Media Officer, CSP Aliyu Giwa, disclosed this in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, @aleeygiwa, on Sunday.

According to him, the officers involved in the incident at Satellite Town area of Lagos, have been directed to appear on Wednesday to face disciplinary action.

The move follows widespread public outrage over a viral video showing police officers allegedly harassing civilians during a roadside stop-and-search operation.

In the footage, the officers were seen stopping a vehicle, ordering its occupants to step out, and taking one of them aside to conduct a search away from the vehicle parked on the road.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, was shared by an X user identified as @ChuksEricE.

Giwa said that the directive underscored the importance of accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, urging officers to uphold professionalism, exercise restraint, and respect the rights of citizens in the discharge of their duties.

“The Nigeria Police Force values concerns of the public, which continue to reinforce our commitment to accountability and professional standards,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to discipline, justice, and the preservation of institutional integrity.

Giwa assured Nigerians that appropriate action would be taken following the outcome of the disciplinary process.

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