Gunmen in military uniforms storm Awka studio on Easter Sunday, brutally beat, abduct Mr. Chinedu

In a shocking late-night raid, a man identified as Mr. Chinedu Udeh was brutally beaten and abducted by armed men dressed in military uniforms from his home studio in Awka.

The incident, which occurred around 2:00 AM on April 5, 2026, has sparked widespread concern among residents, with many questioning the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the attack.

Eyewitnesses described the attackers, numbering about six, as heavily armed and intimidating.

“They came wearing military uniforms and carrying guns. I don’t know if they were real soldiers conducting an operation,” said one neighbour.

The source added: “They hit him severely with the butt of their guns and kicked him. He was shouting for help, but nobody could come close because the men threatened to shoot anyone who tried to intervene. His blood was littered all over the place.”

The gunmen reportedly forced Chinedu into a waiting vehicle and sped off to an unknown location, leaving residents in fear and panic.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether the attackers were genuine security operatives or criminals disguising themselves in military uniforms.

The whereabouts of Mr. Chinedu remained unknown.

Meanwhile, residents have called on security agencies to urgently investigate the incident and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

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