Former Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun celebrates 60th birthday with thanksgiving held in Lagos

Former Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch, Engr Femi John Adedotun, his wife Mrs Alice Adedotun (both middle ) pose with Representatives of School of Engineering, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

Former Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch, Engr Femi John Adedotun, his wife, Mrs Alice Adedotun (3rd and 4th right), pose with Representatives of Aran Orin Progressive Union, Kwara State, Nigeria.

L-r… Mr Nnaman (KEN GAS) Engr John Adedotun ; Mrs Alice Monisola Adedotun and (President Excellent Men Fellowship) Mr Tunde Okedeji.

Former Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja branch, Engr Femi John Adedotun, his wife Mrs Alice Adedotun (2nd and 3rd right ), pose with Representatives of the School of Engineering, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

Engr Femi John Adedotun giving thanks to God during the Church service, RCCG Sure Foundation, Ibafo.

Cross section of the guest during the birthday ,thanksgiving of Engr Femi John Adedotun held at Ibafo .on 20/2/2026.

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