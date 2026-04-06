Easter : Igwe-elect felicitates Christians, urges Soludo to upgrade Nwafor Orizu College of Education to University

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter globally on Sunday, the Igwe-elect of Nsugbe community, Oyi Local Government area, Anambra Stated, His Eminence, Dr. Uche Nwakor, told Christians to live Christ like life by embracing love, peace and being their brothers’ keepers.

According to him Easter is for sober reflection and time to repent and turn a new leaf , avoid acts capable of bringing discomfort to fellow beings rather be a comforter to one another.

The Igwe-elect also used the Easter celebration to urge Governor Chukwuma Soludo to upgrade Nwafor Orizu College of Education to University of Education, stating that the institution merits such standard in all its ramifications.

He felicitated with the governor on his second tenure inauguration and expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s unprecedented rapid infrastructural development of his Nsugbe community.

His words, “I commend him and appeal to him not to relent in his efforts towards the rapid development of our Nsugbe community which he has started and I urge him to also upgrade the Nwafor Orizu College of Education to University of Education.

“I thank him for constructing the Magazine-Federal Housing-3-3, Nkwelle-Y Junction road, it is one of the greatest dividends of democracy he has provided to us. Soludo believes in doing good to God and mankind,” Nwakor stated..

The Igwe-elect prayed God to grant Soludo the strength, guardiance and more political will, as he has commenced his second tenure to take the state to the promised land.

According to Nwakor, “There is no doubt in my mind that you have the people’s mandate to take the state to greater height in view of your sterling and outstanding performances during your first tenure in office”.

“My prayer also is, may God grant you the enablements to accomplish your lofty programs for the state.

“I assure you of unflinching support from Nsugbe community. I’m equally appealing to all Anambrarians, residents, visitors and citizens to support Governor Soludo in moving the state forward for optimal achievements,” he prayed.

For a better society

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