27.8 C
Lagos
April 10, 2026
Trending now

We lost 2 officers, 2 soldiers, not 18 in Borno attack –…

Gov Mbah felicitates ex-Gov Chime at 67, salutes his selfless service

Police arrest drug suspect, seize 21 bags of Indian hemp in Delta

Lagos PDP chairmen forum backs Turaki-led leadership

Gov Abdulrazaq mourns forest guards killed in Nuku bandits’ attack

SDP declares Sadiq Gombe as its Nat.Chairman, says Gabam is already expelled

Why democratic institutions should be strengthened in West Africa – Deputy Senate…

NAFDAC initiates steps in encouraging local manufacturers to thrive

Maranatha University warns new intakes: ‘No AI cheating, no chapel, no exam’

Maranatha University ,4th Matriculation ceremony held at Okota Campus in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Easter: Gov Kefas urges sacrifice, religious tolerance

by Peter Anayo0454

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has called for religious tolerance in the state and the country at large.

The Governor made the call in his Easter message to Tarabans.

The Governor congratulated Christian faithfuls and pressed further for greater tolerance amongst adherents of all faiths.

The message reads in parts: “On behalf of my family and the government of Taraba State, I want to heartily felicitate with the Christian community in the state on this highly revered occasion of Easter.

“Easter is a period when Christians all over the world commemorate the passion, death, and resurrection of Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. It is, therefore, the pinnacle of our faith because indeed “of what use would life have been to us had Chist not come as our redeemer”?

“And again, on what foundation would our faith be anchored had Christ not died and resurrected to pay the price for our sins?”

“After Forty days and nights of fasting, praying, alms giving and abstinence, it is only sensible that we sit back and reflect on the values that unite us and make us a better people individually, as a religious body and as human beings.

According to him, the coinage Christian in itself means to be like Christ.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we use this Easter season to reflect on our lives and our relationship with our neighbours. As a state, we would never compromise on ensuring and promoting peaceful coexistence.

“We would remain relentless in our drive for the security of lives and property of all.”

Governor Kefas urged all to stay vigilant, watch and pray and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, adding that security is a collective responsibility.

“As we celebrate Easter, I wish you all a peaceful celebration in the spirit of togetherness and tolerance,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 26, 2025

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 30, 2024

Peter Anayo

Alowonle’s shooting: CSOs threaten mass protest, issue 7 days ultimatum to IGP……As NANS JCC Osun axis calls for thorough investigation  

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkvaycasinocasibommarsbahiscasibomjojobet girişjojobetholiganbet