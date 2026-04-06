Easter: Ex-APC chieftain calls for fair competition among political parties to enhance democracy

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Publicity Secretary, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has called for a fair competition among political parties to enhance democracy as the nation enters its electioneering season and the 2027 General Elections.

Ngwu made the call in his Easter message issued to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

According to him, “Democracy can only be meaningful, and deepened to meet the yearnings of the people it is meant to serve and protect their interests and human rights, only if it is rooted in justice and fair competition.

“Suffocating opposition and opposing views in a Democracy is like Judas’ betrayal of the institution he was meant to serve and protect.

“As the good would always triumph, rise and shine over betrayals and intimidation, so would Democracy triumph, rise and shine in Nigeria,” he said.

Ngwu, a Concerned Nigerian, urged Nigerians – men, women and youths – to rise and protect age-long positive principles of democracy.

“I pray that as we celebrate Jesus resurrection, God will raise all of us – men, women and youths – to protect our cherished Democracy.

“Happy Easter to lovers of Democracy in Nigeria,” he added.

For a better society

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