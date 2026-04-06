Air Peace to launch London flights from Ogun’s Gateway International Airport in Summer — Onyema

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline and a leading carrier in West Africa, has announced plans to commence international flight operations from Gateway International Airport to London this summer.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, disclosed this during an interview with journalists after inspecting the airport facilities alongside Dapo Abiodun.

Yhe visit followed the official commissioning of the airport by President Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

According to Onyema, Air Peace will operate flights connecting the airport to both London Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport, marking a significant milestone for Ogun State’s aviation sector.

He praised the state government for delivering a world-class aviation facility, describing the airport as one of the best-equipped in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This is one of the best-equipped airports in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Air Peace will not sit back and watch this facility go unused,” Onyema said.

“When you see a promising initiative, you must embrace it.”

He emphasized that the airport’s infrastructure meets global standards and highlighted its 4-kilometre runway, capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. Air Peace, he noted, plans to deploy its Boeing 777 fleet for the London route.

Onyema also revealed that he had received approval from the Minister of Aviation to proceed with the operations, describing the project as a national asset rather than a purely state initiative.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, announced plans to further expand the airport’s ecosystem with the construction of an international conference and convention centre, alongside a 550-room five-star hotel. He said the development would position Ogun State as a hub for global business and tourism.

The governor also disclosed that cargo operations have already commenced with Allied Air, while Ethiopian Airlines is expected to begin operations soon. Additionally, another European carrier is set to launch cargo services into the state.

Abiodun projected that approximately 50 cargo flights would operate through the airport between April and the end of the year.

He further revealed the establishment of Gateway Airlines, which has acquired two Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. The 90-seater planes are expected to enhance connectivity between Ogun State, Abuja, and other major Nigerian cities.

With these developments, the governor expressed confidence that the Gateway International Airport could soon become Nigeria’s third busiest aviation hub, after Lagos and Abuja.

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