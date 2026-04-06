Adeleye Falade:Takes the helm at NLNG: A Visionary and global strategist returns to Bonny Island

UGO AMADI (08037234237)

Adeleye Falade’s appointment is more of a homecoming than a fresh start. A seasoned veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, Falade spent much of his career within the Shell Group, holding leadership roles across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, a new chapter began for Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited as Adeleye “Leye” Falade officially assumed office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Taking the reins at the company’s Corporate Head Office in Port Harcourt, Falade succeeds Dr. Philip Mshelbila, who has transitioned to a prestigious international role as the Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Indeed, his appointment comes at a defining moment—not just for the company, but for Nigeria’s fragile energy economy. This is no ceremonial transition; it is a critical test of whether technical competence, global exposure, and institutional memory can translate into sustained performance for one of the country’s most strategic enterprises.

A Homecoming Built on Global Mastery

For Falade, this appointment is more than a promotion; it is a “high-stakes homecoming” to a company where he previously spent over eight years in critical roles. He returns to Bonny Island not just as a familiar face, but as a seasoned global executive.

As a matter of fact he is not an outsider learning on the job. He is a direct product of the system he now leads, with deep operational roots in NLNG and a global pedigree sharpened at Shell plc and Brunei LNG.

His career spans major energy hubs: he served as Managing Director of Brunei LNG (2024–2026), leading one of the world’s longest-running liquefaction plants; Country Chair for Shell Namibia (2023–2024), where he oversaw strategic operations during a significant offshore exploration boom; and asset strategy roles for Shell in the Netherlands. Notably, he previously served as General Manager of Production at NLNG (2019–2023), where he was responsible for the operational safety and reliability of the Bonny Island facility.

Strategic Expertise: He held senior technical and leadership roles across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, gaining exposure to complex joint ventures and multicultural teams.

An alumnus of the University of Ibadan and Henley Business School, Falade is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. His appointment highlights a fully Nigerian management team leading the company into a new era.

Leading a New Era of Energy

Falade assumes leadership during a critical period for Nigeria’s energy sector. A key focus will be overseeing the completion of the Train 7 expansion project to boost production capacity. This follows recent efforts to secure long-term gas supply agreements, enhancing the company’s operational reliability.

The challenge: execution over ambition

To outperform his predecessor, Dr. Philip Mshelbila—who transitioned to become Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)—Falade must confront the chronic instability of gas supply. NLNG has often been forced to operate below capacity due to pipeline vandalism and infrastructure underinvestment.

Falade’s first task is stabilisation. Without reliable feedstock, even the most sophisticated liquefaction trains remain idle assets. His tenure will be defined by his ability to secure enforceable gas supply agreements and insulate critical infrastructure from sabotage.

Riding the Wave of Train 7

The near-completion of the Train 7 expansion project presents a significant opportunity. Delivering this project on schedule is expected to boost NLNG’s production capacity and reinforce Nigeria’s standing in the global market. In a business where marginal gains translate into billions, Falade’s track record in asset management and operational excellence suggests he is well-equipped to institutionalise the necessary efficiencies.

Navigating a Shifting Global Landscape

Beyond domestic operations, the global LNG market is evolving. Rising demand in Asia and energy anxieties in Europe require an agile commercial strategy. NLNG must move from being a dependable supplier to a smart competitor. Simultaneously, Falade must balance domestic pressures, such as expanding local gas supply and maintaining community peace on Bonny Island.

The Verdict: Cautious Optimism

Academically, Falade is a powerhouse, holding a degree from the University of Ibadan and an MBA from Henley Business School. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a member of COREN.

However, his legacy will not be built on his resume. It will be measured by his ability to convert potential into performance—pushing NLNG to full capacity and navigating Nigeria’s difficult operating environment with clarity and resolve. The tools are within reach; the question is whether this moment has produced a leader who merely sustains a legacy, or one who redefines it

NLNG: Committed to Building a Better Nigeria

On a good note , Leye will be working toward deepening NLNG’s Commitment to Building a Better Nigeria.

It would be recalled that NLNG as a leading global player, continues to show immense support for the Nigerian government’s policies on local content development and the Gas Master Plan, despite a challenging economic environment. NLNG remains the spearhead of the federal government’s quest to eliminate gas flaring and derive value from the country’s 187 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves.

Operating as a joint venture, NNPC holds a 49% financial interest, Shell Gas B.V. owns a 25.6% operating interest, Total holds 15%, and Eni International N.V. S.a.r.l. holds the remaining 10.4%. To date, the company has converted approximately 119 Bcm (billion standard cubic metres) of Associated Gas (AG) into export-bound LNG and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). This has helped reduce gas flaring by upstream companies from over 60% to less than 20%.

A Legacy of Economic Contribution

With his global pedigree , Falade is expected to maintain and surpass the company’s global rankings. It will interest you to note that NLNG has consistently set global benchmarks, recording a world-leading plant reliability rate of 98.4% and ranking 4th worldwide by market share.

As a prime beneficiary of the government’s pioneer status policy, NLNG mops up gas that would otherwise be flared, contributing significantly to national income. Over the last 13 years, it has delivered over $13 billion in dividends and paid over $18 billion for gas purchases from oil-producing companies.

According to energy pundits the company’s tax performance and economic contributions make it the largest taxpayer in Africa. Since its inception, NLNG has generated over $100 billion in revenue, paid over $36 billion in dividends to shareholders, and remitted billions in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and other levies.

Beyond the Plant: A Social Contract

What sets NLNG apart—and what Falade is expected to champion—is its “corporate goodwill.” Beyond its balance sheet, Falade is expected to make a new mark in the company’s social investments and infrastructures.In the past NLNG has voluntarily committed approximately N222 billion to social responsibility projects. This includes N25 billion for community projects, N2.0 billion for engineering laboratories in six Nigerian universities, and N120 billion for the construction of the landmark Bonny-Bodo Road in Rivers State.

In terms of job creation, NLNG provided more than 2,000 jobs during each construction year of its base project, with subcontractors employing an additional 18,000 Nigerians. Under its Nigerian Content plan, 600 Nigerians are being trained in high-level technical skills like ship design and hull assembly in partnership with Korean shipyards (Hyundai and Samsung), ensuring a sustainable future for the nation’s industrial workforce.

The Vision Ahead

As NLNG continues its celebration of existence and many years of steady production—Falade’s arrival signals a blend of continuity and evolution. With a world-record plant reliability of 98.4%, the goal is no longer just to participate in the market, but to dominate it.

Adeleye Falade isn’t just back on Bonny Island; he is back with a global perspective, ready to lead Nigeria’s gas giant into its most ambitious era yet.

Interestingly, Falade’s success will not be measured by his résumé, but by his ability to convert potential into performance—to push NLNG closer to full capacity, to deliver expansion projects without excuses, and to navigate Nigeria’s notoriously difficult operating environment with clarity and resolve.

Finally, stakeholders, analysts, industry experts and Nigerians will like to see him sustain the legacy of building a better Nigeria and ensuring prosperity for all .

For a better society

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