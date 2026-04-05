Easter Reflection: Exploring the true meaning of Christ’s Resurrection

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

As Christians around the world prepare to celebrate Easter, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the true meaning of this significant holiday. We spoke with US-based Pastor, Apostle Courage Igene, the General Overseer of All Nations Church, to share insights on the significance of Easter in the Christian faith.

•What does Easter period mean to you?

“Easter is the celebration of the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” This period reminds us of God’s love and redemption plan for humanity.”

•What is the significance of Easter in the Christian faith?

The significance of Easter to the Christian faith is that all religions, Jesus is the only one who died and rose again. All others died and are still in the grave till today. Only Jesus rose again and reigns forever. This miraculous event sets Christianity apart and gives believers hope for eternal life. “The resurrection of Jesus is a testament to God’s power and love, offering us a chance to experience new life.”

•How does Easter relate to the themes of hope, renewal, or redemption?

Through Easter, we believe that because Jesus rose, we too can rise again from dead works and break free from bondage. His resurrection brings hope and a new beginning, inspiring us to live a life of purpose and freedom. “Jesus’ resurrection is a reminder that we can overcome challenges and emerge victorious,” Today, because He live, we can face tomorrow.

•What message do you think people take away from Easter services?

The message I hope they take away from Easter services is that Jesus is alive. He is not in the grave, He is risen!!!. This truth should fill us with joy, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose. Let’s celebrate the risen Savior and share His love with others.”

•Some said Easter is a moment of sober reflection while Some said it’s a time of celebration. What’s your take?

Both is correct. You can walk and chew gum at the same time. You can have a moment of sober reflection and celebrate at the same time

Two things can be true at the same time. We can honor the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice while rejoicing in His victory over death.

•What are some popular Easter traditions and customs around the world?

Many Celebrates by having Easter celebration parties, other celebrate by having gifts to one another. Christians worldwide celebrate this special holiday in various ways, creating lasting memories and deepening their faith. “Easter is a time to connect with loved ones and share the love of Christ,”

•How does Easter relate to the Jewish holiday of Passover?

The Jewish community still doubt the resurrection of Jesus Christ till date. There is doubt and unbelief that Jesus is unreal. Many in the Jewish community still doubt Jesus’ resurrection. Easter reminds us of the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecies and the hope Jesus brings to all people.

•How can Easter be a time for personal reflection and renewal?

By meditating on what Jesus did for us. Because Jesus rose again, we can use it as the moment on the finished work of the cross.

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