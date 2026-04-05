Easter: Bishop Okupevi declares ‘No Situation Beyond Redemption,’ urges Nigerians to reject despair

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, has urged Nigerians to reject despair and embrace hope, declaring that no national challenge is beyond redemption in the light of Christ’s resurrection.

In his 2026 Easter message, the bishop said the celebration of Easter offers a powerful assurance that Nigeria’s current economic hardship, insecurity, and uncertainty do not have the final word.

“Even when situations appear lifeless and beyond recovery, God is able to bring forth new life,” Okupevi stated, emphasizing that the resurrection of Jesus Christ remains the ultimate symbol of victory over darkness, despair, and death.

Addressing the nation’s challenges, the cleric acknowledged the difficult realities many Nigerians face daily, including rising costs of living and widespread insecurity. However, he stressed that Easter speaks directly into such conditions, offering hope for renewal and transformation.

Drawing from the biblical account of the first Easter morning, the bishop noted that the resurrection emerged from the pain and uncertainty that followed the crucifixion. He said the fears and discouragement of Christ’s disciples were transformed into courage and joy through God’s decisive act of raising Jesus from the dead.

“In one decisive act, despair was turned into joy, fear into courage, and mourning into celebration,” he said, adding that the empty tomb stands as a lasting symbol of divine victory and assurance that God is still at work even in unseen circumstances.

Okupevi linked this message to Nigeria’s national life, urging citizens to believe that restoration and progress are possible. He said just as the stone was rolled away from Christ’s tomb, obstacles hindering the nation’s peace and development can also be removed.

The bishop further called on Nigerians to live out the values of the resurrection by embracing righteousness, justice, love, and peace in their daily lives. He urged citizens to act as agents of reconciliation in a divided society and uphold integrity in the face of corruption.

“As followers of the risen Lord, we are called to be bearers of hope in a world burdened by fear,” he said.

He also challenged leaders across all levels of governance to adopt a renewed sense of responsibility rooted in humility and commitment to the common good, while calling on citizens to promote unity, compassion, and truth.

According to him, lasting national transformation begins with the renewal of hearts, driven by faith and a collective commitment to positive change.

The bishop urged Christians to intensify prayers for the nation, its leaders, and future generations, stressing that the power that raised Christ from the dead remains active in human affairs.

“The future belongs not to fear, but to faith; not to darkness, but to light; not to death, but to life,” he said.

Okupevi concluded by praying for peace, unity, and renewed hope across the country, encouraging Nigerians to hold firmly to the promise of the resurrection as a guide toward a better future.

For a better society

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