Easter and the imperative of national ethical renewal

As Nigerians join the global Christendom marking Easter, the significance of the season goes far beyond the familiar rituals of church services, family gatherings, and festive indulgence.

Easter represents the foundation of the Christian faith—the triumph of life over death, hope over despair, and light over darkness.

Therefore for a nation weighed down by multifaceted challenges, this message is not only symbolic but urgently relevant.

It is a matter of fact that the country cannot be said to be joyful in celebrating a pious event in the face of an apparent genocide and severe economic hardship, a situation which we consider counter to the reasons for the season.

In Nigeria today, the prevailing realities are sobering. Inflation continues to erode purchasing power, leaving millions struggling to meet basic needs.

Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, fueling frustration and, in some cases, social unrest.

Insecurity persists across several regions, undermining confidence in the state’s ability to protect lives and property.

At the same time, public trust in leadership has steadily declined, as citizens grapple with the disconnect between government promises and lived realities.

In our view, it is against this backdrop that Easter presents a moment for collective introspection.

The story of Jesus Christ’s suffering, sacrifice, and resurrection over 2000 years ago is not merely a theological account; it is a powerful moral template for both leadership and citizenship.

It challenges Nigerians—especially those in positions of authority—to rethink the essence of power and responsibility in such manner as to reflect and indeed emulate the character, essence and purpose of Jesus Christ as saviour of the entire human race; Nigeria inclusive thus provoking the emotional consciousness of state actors to chose good over evil, kindness over mischief and empathy over destruction.

We make bold to challenge our political leaders, public office holders and managers of institutions and organizations to allow this Easter celebration to inspire a return to the fundamentals of service to humanity.

Leadership, in its real sense, is about sacrifice for the greater good of the greater majority. The Easter narrative underscores humility, accountability, and selflessness—virtues that are indispensable in rebuilding public trust.

Nigeria’s political landscape has, for too long, been dominated by personal ambition and narrow interests. As the nation prepares for another general election in 2027, we demand that this Easter season should constitute the much needed platform for a deliberate shift towards policies and actions that genuinely improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Economic hardship, for instance, demands not just policy pronouncements but compassionate governance. Decisions on fuel pricing, taxation, and public spending must reflect sensitivity to the plight of the masses. Easter reminds leaders that true authority is exercised not in dominance but in humility and service—virtues that must guide governance at all levels.

However, the burden of national renewal does not rest solely on leadership. Citizens, too, must embrace the transformative message of Easter. The season calls for a reawakening of civic responsibility, ethical conduct, and social solidarity.

In a society often fractured along ethnic and religious lines, Easter offers a unifying message of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The observation of fasting periods of Muslims and Christians within the same period this year should not be seen as mere coincidence but a divine pointer to a joint faith and a shared future of a nation and her citizens.

Acts of kindness—supporting neighbours, helping the vulnerable and promoting peace within communities—may seem small, but they collectively shape the moral fabric of the nation.

Nigerians must resist the culture of indifference and instead cultivate a spirit of active participation in nation-building. From obeying laws to holding leaders accountable, from active participation in political processes to the shunning of anti democratic tendencies, citizenship must be redefined as a shared commitment to progress.

The role of the Church and other religious institutions is equally pivotal. As custodians of moral teaching, they must go beyond the pulpit to actively engage with societal issues. Preaching about sacrifice and righteousness must be complemented by advocacy for justice, transparency, and good governance. Religious leaders have the influence to shape public values, and this influence must be harnessed to promote national unity and ethical rebirth.

It is our desire that Easter should prompt a reassessment of societal values. The growing emphasis on materialism and the craze for quick wealth has eroded the principles of hard work, integrity, and patience.

The Easter message, rooted in sacrifice before glory, challenges this mindset. It reminds Nigerians that enduring success is built on discipline, resilience, and moral uprightness.

We declare, and perhaps most importantly that the season is also a beacon of hope. The resurrection story assures that no situation is beyond redemption.

For Nigeria, this is a powerful reminder that despite its current struggles, the nation is not beyond recovery. With the right leadership, responsible citizenship, and a renewed commitment to shared values, a better future is attainable.

As families gather and celebrations unfold, it is crucial that the essence of Easter is not lost in the excitement. The season should inspire not just personal reflection but collective action. It is an opportunity to reset priorities, rebuild trust, and recommit to the ideals that can drive national transformation.

Easter is not merely a date on the Church’s calendar; it is a call to action. It challenges Nigerians to rise above complacency and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

If its lessons are sincerely embraced, Easter can become a turning point—a moment that sparks the moral and social renewal Nigeria so desperately needs. Only by living out the true meaning of Easter can Nigerians transform hope into reality and chart a path toward a more just, united, and prosperous nation.

For a better society

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