Easter 2026: Archbishop Opoko declares Nigeria ‘Bleeding,’ calls for sacrifice-driven national rebirth

Amid growing national concerns over insecurity, economic hardship, and political tension, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Chibuzo Raphael Opoko, has delivered a powerful Easter message, declaring that “Nigeria is bleeding” and urgently needs a moral and spiritual rebirth anchored on sacrifice, humility, and selfless leadership.

In his 2026 Easter address titled “Sacrifice, Renewal, and the Call to National Glory,” the cleric warned that the country’s path to greatness lies not in power or privilege, but in a collective willingness by leaders and citizens to “die to self” for the common good.

Quoting the Bible passage Epistle to the Philippians 2:8–9, the Archbishop emphasized that the resurrection of Jesus Christ represents the ultimate model for national transformation—one rooted in obedience, sacrifice, and service.“To rise to national glory, we must first learn to die to self,” he declared, framing Easter not just as a Christian celebration but as “the ultimate blueprint for national regeneration.”

Addressing both political leaders and ordinary citizens, Archbishop Opoko painted a grim picture of a nation grappling with violence, corruption, and deepening inequality. From insecurity in rural communities to economic struggles in urban centers, he said the country’s challenges have reached a critical point.

“From the hills of the North to the forests of the South, the soil is soaked with the blood of the innocent,” he stated, warning against what he described as a dangerous disconnect between leadership and the people.

He criticized what he termed excessive displays of power by public officials, including long convoys and lavish spending, describing them as “symptoms of a disconnect from the suffering masses.”

In one of the strongest segments of his message, the Archbishop issued a direct challenge to Nigeria’s political class, urging them to abandon what he called “self-aggrandizement” and embrace servant leadership.

“Power is a responsibility, not a privilege,” he said, calling for an end to greed, nepotism, and “do-or-die politics” that have undermined governance and national unity.

He also tasked security agencies with prioritizing the protection of lives and property, stressing that governance must reflect genuine concern for citizens rather than personal or political gain.

Beyond government, Archbishop Opoko extended his message to religious leaders and everyday Nigerians, urging a nationwide culture shift toward compassion, integrity, and community support.

He encouraged clergy to use their platforms to promote unity rather than division, while calling on citizens to embody the values of love, forgiveness, and generosity in their daily lives.

“When we act with selfless service and sacrifice, renewal and hope are born,” he said.

Despite his stark warnings, the Archbishop expressed optimism that Nigeria can still achieve renewal and global relevance if it embraces the lessons of Easter.

He outlined a vision of a transformed nation marked by restored trust between government and citizens, improved access to education and healthcare, and a society built on justice and opportunity.

“Easter represents a second chance,” he noted, adding that collective sacrifice and ethical leadership could usher in “a new era of growth, peace, and prosperity.”

As Christians across the country mark Easter 2026, Archbishop Opoko’s message stands as both a spiritual reflection and a national wake-up call—challenging Nigeria’s leaders and citizens alike to confront hard truths and commit to meaningful change.

“Let us rise together,” he urged, “to restore Nigeria to its intended glory.”

For a better society

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