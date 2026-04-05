Capital Goes Where Value Is Clear: Bayo Ojulari’s bold one-year transformation of NNPC

One year after his appointment on April 2, 2025, Bashir Bayo Ojulari has recast the trajectory of NNPC Limited with a blend of commercial discipline, institutional integrity, and global strategic clarity. At a time when energy markets are being reshaped by capital selectivity, transition imperatives, and geopolitical uncertainty, his leadership has restored a compelling proposition, that , Nigeria is investable, scalable, and central to the future of global energy.

With more than three decades of experience spanning Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company and Renaissance African Energy, Ojulari assumed office with a reputation for technical depth and financial prudence. What has followed is not incremental reform, but a system-wide recalibration of Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain, anchored on execution, transparency, and investor confidence.

In the upstream sector, NNPC has regained operational momentum and strategic relevance. Production from its exploration and production arm climbed to approximately 355,000 barrels per day, the highest in decades, driven by disciplined delivery across key assets including Madu and Akpo West, alongside critical gas optimisation programmes. More significantly, long-delayed deepwater projects such as Bonga Southwest-Aparo, Bonga North, and Preowei—have regained traction, supported by renewed engagement with global partners such as Chevron and Eni. The signal to international markets is unmistakable, meaning Nigeria has re-entered the competitive landscape for long-cycle upstream investment.

The midstream transformation reflects a deeper strategic insight that recognises gas as the linchpin of industrialisation and economic resilience. Progress on the AKK and OB3 pipelines, alongside the ANOH gas development, is now reinforced by an ambitious Gas Master Plan designed to scale production and unlock domestic utilisation. Here, energy policy intersects directly with economic growth: power generation, fertiliser production, manufacturing expansion, and regional trade are being reconnected through gas infrastructure. Nigeria is thus evolving from a resource-rich nation into a continental energy integrator with global relevance.

Downstream, Ojulari has pursued a pragmatic shift from state-led inefficiencies to market-aligned partnerships and value optimisation. The strategic alliance with the Dangote Refinery underscores this new direction of prioritising domestic refining capacity, supply stability, and foreign exchange conservation. Complementing this is a restructured approach to refinery rehabilitation, built on credible technical partnerships and sustainable operational models. Together, these initiatives are redefining expectations around energy security and domestic value retention.

Equally consequential has been the restoration of regulatory coherence and institutional alignment. Engagement with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has reduced friction, accelerated approvals, and strengthened policy clarity. For investors, this alignment translates directly into lower risk, faster execution, and improved capital efficiency.

Beyond operations, Ojulari has emerged as a compelling voice in global energy diplomacy, advancing a pragmatic and Africa-centric narrative across major platforms. From SPE NAICE 2025 in Lagos to Gastech 2025 in Milan, ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, International Energy Week 2026 in London , NIES 2026 in Abuja and CERAWeek 2026 in Houston ,his message has been consistent and resonant: Africa must be a participant—not a casualty—in the global energy transition.

His interventions have been marked by clarity rather than rhetoric. In Milan, he positioned gas as both a domestic growth engine and an export opportunity. In London, he emphasised cross-border infrastructure and regional integration. In Houston, he distilled Nigeria’s value proposition with precision—linking hydrocarbons, industrialisation, and long-term energy security within a balanced and bankable framework. Across these engagements, Ojulari has helped reposition Nigeria and Africa as credible, competitive actors capable of shaping global energy outcomes.

Underpinning these achievements is a leadership style defined by discipline, transparency, and quiet authority. Governance reforms , ranging from enhanced financial reporting to strengthened internal accountability , are gradually reshaping perceptions of NNPC as a commercially viable and globally credible enterprise. Strong financial performance and improved operational efficiency are no longer episodic—they are becoming institutional.

In a sector often characterised by ambition without delivery, Ojulari’s first year stands out for its alignment of vision with execution. It has anchored renewed investor confidence, unlocked multi-billion-dollar opportunities, and reinforced the role of energy as a central driver of Nigeria’s economic resilience and industrial future.

As NNPC enters its next phase, the trajectory is clear: a commercially grounded institution, a globally engaged leadership, and a national energy strategy increasingly defined by value creation, partnership, and long-term sustainability. In this unfolding narrative, Ojulari is not merely managing a national oil company—he is redefining Nigeria’s place in the global energy order.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2