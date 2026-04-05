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ADC appoints special representatives in major world capitals

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 5, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

ADC appoints special representatives in major world capitals

by Peter Anayo0862

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the establishment of an ADC Special Representatives Network in key foreign capitals as part of a new initiative to strengthen the party’s international engagement and promote democratic accountability in Nigeria.

The initiative comes in response to the growing pattern of undemocratic practices and attacks on opposition members and leaders that have persisted since July 2025, including attempts to destabilize opposition parties, undermine legitimate party leadership structures, and restrict democratic political participation.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi National Publicity Secretary, ADC, the party said that the Special Representatives Network is designed to create structured channels of communication between the ADC and influential international stakeholders, particularly in countries and institutions that prioritize democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Under the initiative, the party will appoint credible representatives as envoys in strategically selected global capitals. These representatives will serve as official points of contact between the ADC and international actors including foreign governments, parliamentary committees, international media organizations, democracy support institutions, and Nigerian diaspora communities.

Through these engagements, the representatives will provide regular briefings on key issues relating to Nigeria’s political environment, including political developments in the country, human rights concerns, democratic governance, electoral integrity, and allegations of repression against opposition actors. They will also communicate the ADC’s policy positions and reform proposals to international stakeholders.

According to the party, the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that international partners and democratic institutions receive balanced and credible information about Nigeria’s political environment, rather than relying solely on official government narratives.

The ADC stated that by institutionalizing these channels of engagement, the party seeks to strengthen its credibility as a responsible democratic actor while also reinforcing its position as a viable governing alternative committed to democratic norms and constitutional governance.

Based on their global influence, commitment to democratic governance, and the presence of significant Nigerian diaspora communities, the party has identified Washington, DC; London; Brussels; Berlin; Ottawa; Paris; Pretoria; Addis Ababa; Nairobi; Accra; Geneva; and New York for its international strategic engagements.

As part of the initiative, the party will also establish a National Documentation Initiative, to systematically collect and document incidents affecting political participation across Nigeria. Under this system, state party structures will gather information on incidents including threats, harassment, violent attacks, arbitrary arrests, and disruptions of political activities.

ADC emphasized that the initiative represents a strategic step toward strengthening its international presence, improving the flow of credible information about political developments in Nigeria, and reinforcing its commitment to democratic governance, political accountability, and the protection of opposition rights.

For a better society

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