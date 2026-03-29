King of Lifestyle, MC Papi felicitates with billionaire Bambi on birthday

A renowned Abuja based and well traveled comedian, MC Papi popularly known as Ķing of Lifestyle has congratulated the founder of a non-governmental organization, Dele Bajaj Foundation, Bamidele Muheedeen Usman (BMU) on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, describing him as a blessing to humanity.

MC Papi, who fondly calls the celebrant “Billionaire Bambi,” extolled him for being a shoulder that has given the less privileged succour and a ray of hope through his several empowerment campaigns.

He added that through BMU’s kind gestures, hopes have been raised, dreams empowered and visions actualised, as he has embarked on scholarship campaigns and business support programmes that have economically empowered several individuals.

According to MC Papi, the Chairman of BMU Construction has, through hard work, resilience and commitment, built an enviable business empire that goes beyond making profits to elevating people.

He further lauded the celebrant for his humility, noting that despite his achievements and status, he remains accessible and deeply connected to the grassroots.

Describing him as a man driven by compassion and purpose, MC Papi emphasized that BMU’s impact continues to resonate across communities, touching lives and inspiring a new generation of philanthropists.

In his congratulatory message, MC Papi said: “On this special day, I celebrate not just a successful entrepreneur but a man with a heart of gold. Bamidele Muheedeen Usman also known as my C In C has consistently shown that true wealth lies in the ability to uplift others. His generosity, humility, and commitment to humanity are rare virtues. I pray that God continues to bless him with greater strength, wisdom, and resources to keep transforming lives. Happy birthday, Billionaire Bambi.”

He wished the celebrant many more years of impactful service, good health, and continued success in all his endeavours.

For a better society

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