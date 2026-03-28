Wike hands over land titles to FCT Chiefs, scraps fees on Tinubu’s directive

.Minister Rewards Traditional Rulers with Land, promises vehicles, infrastructure boost

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has taken a significant step to deepen ties between the government and indigenous authorities by presenting land allocation documents to members of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers.

At a meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the Minister also disclosed a complete waiver of all statutory charges associated with the land titles. He explained that the decision was taken on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike noted that although the legal structure guiding land ownership in the FCT does not fully recognise ancestral claims, the current administration is mindful of the historical roots of indigenous communities.

He stressed that the President had directed that traditional rulers be treated with fairness and inclusion, acknowledging their long-standing presence before the establishment of the FCT.

According to him, it would be unjust not to reward those who have contributed to peace and stability, particularly through their roles in community leadership.

The Minister also praised the monarchs for their efforts in ensuring what he described as the most peaceful Area Council elections ever conducted in the territory. In recognition of their role in maintaining order, he pledged that each traditional ruler in the FCT would be provided with utility vehicles to support their responsibilities.

Highlighting ongoing development efforts, Wike listed major infrastructure projects across satellite towns, including the dualisation of the Airport–Kuje road, the Bwari–Zuba link road, projects in Apo/Karshi and Basan Jiwa, as well as the completion of the Arab Road network.

A key moment of the engagement was the formal announcement of the waiver of land processing fees. Wike maintained that it would be unfair to expect traditional rulers to pay large sums for land their communities have occupied for generations.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, the Ona of Abaji and Chairman, Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa, expressed appreciation to both the President and the Minister.

2He reaffirmed the commitment of traditional institutions in the FCT to continue supporting government policies and programmes.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2