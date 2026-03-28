Tinubu tasks new APC NWC members on commitment to party ideals

President Bola Tinubu has charged national officers that will be elected into the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to carry the trust with humility, fairness, and unwavering commitment.

He gave the charge on Friday in Abuja at the party’s National Convention organised to elect new national officers into the party’s NWC.

The theme of the convention is “Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Tinubu said unity in progress, as the main theme of the convention, was a potent and timely reminder that progress was impossible without unity.

“To all those who will be elected today: carry this trust with humility, fairness, and unwavering commitment to our party’s ideals.

“The future of APC, and Nigeria’s democracy, depends on your leadership. Lead with courage, lead with integrity, and lead with vision.

“May your leadership inspire confidence, strengthen unity, and deliver progress worthy of the faith our members have placed in you,” he said.

Tinubu prayed that they continued to win more converts into the party as had been done in the last two years.

This, he said, was especially as an unprecedented number of new members, governors, senators, representatives, joined its fold from other political parties.

Tinubu said the party’s growth demonstrated the strength of its beliefs and Nigerians’ trust in it.

He charged those that would be elected to sustain the party’s expansive political structure through credible leadership and transparent party management.

This, he said, should be anchored in a reliable, verifiable database of its members nationwide.

He appreciated the convention Central Coordination Planning Committee, led by Hon. Aminu Masari, and Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, saying their dedication and excellence had set a new standard for organisation and service.

He appreciated Nigerian women and APC women particularly, saying their role in the party’s growth and stability was essential.

“This party must continue to open wider spaces for women to lead, influence policy, and shape Nigeria’s democracy.

“A party that excludes women weakens itself; a party that empowers women will be stronger and more resilient.

“We have heard your calls, and we will act to ensure more women occupy leadership roles in party organs and government at all levels,” Tinubu said.

For a better society

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